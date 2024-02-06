PM Inaugurates Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the integrated Sea Survival Training Centre at ONGC Institute in Goa.

He also witnessed a briefing on underwater escape exercises and a demonstration of the training center.

“Delighted to dedicate to the nation the Sea Survival Centre of ONGC in Goa. This state-of-the-art Centre is a watershed moment for India in making a mark in the sea survival training ecosystem. Offering rigorous and intense emergency response training, it will ensure many lives are saved in a timely manner,” PM Modi said.

“Here is why we needed a modern Sea Survival Centre and how it will be very beneficial for our nation,” he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Union Minister for Petroleum, Oil and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri were present on the occasion.

ONGC Sea Survival Centre has been developed as a one-of-a-kind Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre to advance the Indian sea survival training ecosystem to global standards.

It is expected to train 10,000-15,000 personnel annually. Exercises in simulated and controlled harsh weather conditions enhance the Sea Survival skills of trainees and thus potentially increase the chances of safe escape from real-life disasters.

