Kerala: CPI Minister Not 'Happy' With State Budget

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (IANS) Kerala State Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil is not“happy” with the state budget presented by the Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

Anil, who is from the CPI the second biggest ally of the coalition government in the state, also did not have the customary handshake with Balagopal, which is a norm after the budget is tabled.

Sources said that other three CPI Ministers handling Animal Husbandry, Revenue and Agriculture are also not“happy” with the budget.

On Tuesday, Anil -- while talking to media persons in New Delhi -- indirectly admitted that the budget overlooked the felt needs of his department.

The CPI ministers are likely to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Balagopal to express their concerns.

--IANS

sg/dan