Senior Market Sales® (SMS) Acquires Medicare-Focused Pro Insurance Resources

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales ® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations, has acquired Pro Insurance Resources as part of its strategic growth plan expanding its national health and wealth distribution network and fostering innovation among the SMS family of companies.

Pro Insurance Resources is a field marketing organization (FMO) focused on supporting independent insurance agents in the Medicare market who serve clients mainly in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.

"SMS is providing opportunities that are truly unique in the current health and wealth landscape."

"Pro Insurance Resources has built a successful FMO by providing the highest level of customer service to agents and their clients with the same passion and people-first culture as SMS," said

SMS President Jim Summers. "When we combine their energy with the collective knowledge and resources of all SMS acquired partners, SMS is providing opportunities that are truly unique in the current health and wealth landscape."

The acquisition marks SMS' first in its home state of Nebraska - Pro Insurance Resources is located in Springfield, about 20 miles south of SMS' Omaha headquarters. The proximity presented opportunities for collaboration, Summers said, and the unique combination of experience that Cofounders Amy Begley and Brian Leichner bring will be highly valued at SMS.

Begley and Leichner both have been in the industry for decades and have shown leadership and success in the field as agents and at the management level with various carriers. Since joining forces at Pro Insurance Resources, they've been helping agents find success in the Medicare market through mentorship, training and resources.

"The synergies of having a local office so close to the heart of SMS are really intriguing to us," Summers said. "They can plug into SMS' platform , access our teams directly, receive training and use our facilities for in-person meetings and training events."

Begley and Leichner said that SMS checked all the boxes of what they were looking for in a partner - support, mentoring, guidance and technology .

"The people in place are really what attracted us the most, because we believe in them," Leichner said. "We feel like we've found a great way - the best way - to support our agents."

Begley said the partnership will help Pro Insurance Resources hit or exceed a goal to grow by 20% annually in two ways - by helping them diversify their existing agents' portfolios and by recruiting new agents who see the value in the SMS platform. The SMS platform provides proprietary technology, industry-leading back-office support , proven marketing systems and a comprehensive product portfolio of health and wealth solutions from top carriers.

"We kind of hit a pinnacle of where we were going to be able to take our organization," Begley said. "We truly feel that this merger is going to open up a world of opportunity that we weren't exposed to."

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, individual health and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 71,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services

family of companies.

Visit or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. Alliant operates through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. For more information, visit alliant .



