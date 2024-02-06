Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Report: Expanded Analysis, Trends, And Forecasts To 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) market is on the verge of a significant transformation by the year 2031. The oral route of drug administration has long been the cornerstone of the pharmaceutical industry, owing to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and safety. While traditional tablets are typically ingested with water, ODTs are solid dosage forms that rapidly dissolve in the mouth, eliminating the need for water during administration. This innovative approach is gaining traction as a preferred alternative to traditional tablets and capsules.
Orally disintegrating tablets are gaining prominence for several reasons:
Increased Adoption: ODTs have witnessed growing adoption due to enhanced patient compliance. These tablets dissolve in the mouth within minutes, offering a convenient solution for those who struggle with swallowing traditional medications, such as infants, young children, and the elderly. ODTs with improved taste and rapid disintegration are further bolstering their adoption. Enhanced Drug Bioavailability: One of the key advantages of ODTs is their ability to improve drug bioavailability. When drugs are taken orally, their concentration is significantly reduced before they reach the bloodstream due to first-pass metabolism. ODTs circumvent this issue, making them an ideal choice for delivering high molecular weight medicines, including protein and peptide-based therapies. Rise in Clinical Trials: The popularity of ODTs has surged in recent years, driven in part by a substantial increase in clinical trials and clinical research. This has led to greater investments in the development of high-quality orally disintegrating tablets, paving the way for future market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The Orally Disintegrating Tablet market is characterized by its high fragmentation and features a mix of established and emerging players. Market participants are actively engaged in the discovery of New Chemical Entities (NCEs) and excipients for rare diseases, as well as the development of novel formulations aimed at extending patent regimes.
Key Companies Driving Innovation:
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Novartis AG AstraZeneca Mylan N.V. Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Merck & Co., Inc. Bausch Health GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Bayer AG Eli Lilly and Company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
The Orally Disintegrating Tablet market is poised to redefine drug delivery methods and enhance patient experiences. As innovation continues to drive this sector forward, it promises to play a pivotal role in the pharmaceutical industry's pursuit of safer, more efficient, and patient-friendly medications.
Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Segmentation
By Drug Class
Anti-Psychotics Anti-Epileptics CNS Stimulants Anxiolytics Anti-Parkinsonian Drugs Anti-Hypertensives NSAIDS Anti-Allergy Drugs Proton Pump Inhibitors Others
By Disease Indication
CNS Diseases GI Diseases CVS Disorders Allergy Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Online Pharmacies
By Region
North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)
