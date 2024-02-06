Sudipto Sen On 'The Kerala Story': Translating Sensitive Topic Into A Film Is No Small Feat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) As the Adah Sharma-starrer 'The Kerala Story' is set for the OTT release, director Sudipto Sen shared that tackling such a sensitive topic and translating it into a film is no small feat.

Inspired by real events, 'The Kerala Story' which has created quite a buzz during its theatrical release, delves into the sensitive and complex issue of the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to another religion in Kerala, forcing them into joining terrorist groups.

Talking about the film, Sudipto said: "Tackling such a sensitive topic and translating it into a film is no small feat; it's a challenge we willingly embraced. However, every filmmaker wants an assurance about his work and 'The Kerala Story's box office performance was my assurance and gratification to continue to have faith in myself."

"Many are living in the dark about the reality of the situation and for those, this film will lift that darkness and show them the naked truth as the stories in the film are real. The faces in the film are real. The fates and consequences of the characters in the film are real," he shared.

"The film is a unique cinematic experience for the viewers of the film," added Sudipto.

Adah, who plays Shalini Unnikrishnan shared: "The courageous makers of 'The Kerala Story', Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen deserve to be applauded for having put in immense hard work to bring this film to life."

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, commented: "There are so many moments where you want to rewind and rewatch or watch the film again and again. This is a very important film for the entire family to see together."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 added: "Both the film's plot and Adah's character have not only earned accolades from fans and critics but have left an indelible mark with their powerful narrative and emotionally stirring performances during the film's theatrical release. We are glad to bring a film that is based on true events and addresses a sensitive yet important subject."

The film follows the story of three girls: Shalini (Adah Sharma), Nimah (Yogita Bihani), and Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani), who are manipulated by their roommate, Asifa (Sonia Balani), into converting to another religion.

The movie is divided into two parts: the first half portrays how the girls were manipulated into converting to another religion, while the second half shows Shalini's journey as Fatima Ba - a converted member of a terrorist group and her imprisonment in Afghanistan.

It also shows how men were brainwashed too to woo Hindu and Christian women of Kerala in the name of love, convert them and convince them to join war zones. The shocking incidents occurred between 2018-19, when a rising number of Kerala youths had come under the influence of a terrorist group.

It will stream from February 16 on ZEE5.

