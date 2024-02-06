Dog Food Market Demand 2024-2032, Industry Size, Opportunity And Future Growth By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global dog food market size reached US$ 69.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 102.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2024-2032.

Global Dog Food Market Trends:

The increasing pet ownership and the trend of treating pets as family members have led to a rising demand for high-quality and nutritious dog food. Pet parents are increasingly conscious of their dogs' health and well-being, driving the need for specialized and premium dog food options. Moreover, the awareness of the importance of proper nutrition for dogs has surged. Pet owners are seeking dog food products tailored to specific dietary needs, including grain-free, natural, and organic options. This demand for tailored nutrition has led to a proliferation of product varieties within the dog food market. Furthermore, e-commerce and online retailing have made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of dog food products, contributing to market growth. Convenience and a wide selection of options available through online platforms have further fueled the expansion of the dog food market.