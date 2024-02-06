Roasted Corn Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, In-Depth Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

Report Highlights:

How big is the roasted corn market ?

The global roasted corn market size reached US$

2.7

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

4.86% during

2024-2032.

What is Roasted Corn?

Roasted corn is the term used to describe corn on the cob that has been subjected to the open flame or grill until it acquires a smoky, charred flavor. This culinary delight is distinguished by its delectably sweet and succulent kernels, which undergo a subtle caramelization process during the roasting. The outer charring not only contributes a distinctive smokiness but also imparts a delightful crunchiness. The versatility and convenience of roasted corn are notable features. It can be personalized with a variety of seasonings and toppings, including options like butter, lime juice, chili powder, or grated cheese, catering to individual tastes. Roasted corn has found its place in various sectors, with the food industry utilizing it as a popular street food, commonly available at food stalls, markets, and festivals. Additionally, it frequently makes appearances at outdoor events, carnivals, and sports stadiums.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the roasted corn industry?

The market is experiencing growth primarily due to rising consumer demand for unique and flavorful snacks. Additionally, the surge in popularity of roasted corn can be attributed to its appeal as a delectable option, matching consumers' desire for novel and tasty food choices. Roasted corn, commonly enjoyed as a street food and snack, is gaining traction, thereby expanding the market further. Another contributing factor to this market expansion is the increasing trend of outdoor dining and recreational pursuits. Roasted corn sees heightened demand during the summer season when people participate in outdoor activities and seek out delightful, easily consumable snacks. Roasted corn caters to various taste preferences, offering a range of options from traditional butter and salt to more daring combinations like chili powder, lime juice, or grated cheese. Furthermore, the market for roasted corn is boosted by the growing popularity of international cuisines, prompting restaurants and food vendors to incorporate roasted corn into their menus to meet the rising consumer interest in global flavors.

Market Breakup

by Form:



Whole

Splits

Flour Starch

Market Breakup

by Category:



Organic Conventional

Market Breakup

by

Application:



Beverages

Bakery

Snacks

Animal Feed Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



AIM Biscuits

American Nut Company

Barberá Snacks SL

Del Monte Food, Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd)

Laxcorn

N. L. Food Industries

The Kraft Heinz Company The Naked Nut Growers

