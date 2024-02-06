The Highest Increases In The Rates Of Workers Who Quit Their Jobs In August

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The data comes on top of another government snapshot showing that 4.3 million people quit jobs in August - about 2.9 percent of the workforce, a pandemic-era record.

The largest increase in the number of quitters happened in Georgia, with 35,000 more people leaving their jobs.

The report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics builds out a portrait of August's labor market,

with historic levels of people leaving jobs.

Overall, the states with the highest rates of workers quitting their jobs were Georgia, Kentucky, and Idaho.

“It is a sign of health that there are many companies that are looking for work - that's a great sign,” said Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide.“The downside is there are many workers that won't come back in. And long term you can't sustain a labor market that's as tight as it is right now.”

Nick Bunker, an economist at the online jobs platform Indeed, said it was notable that more-rural states had the highest quit rates.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram