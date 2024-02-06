King Of Britain Diagnosed With Cancer

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, and Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that he will postpone public engagements to undergo treatment. Despite the diagnosis, the palace emphasized that he remains“wholly positive” about the situation, even though it comes less than 18 months into his reign.

Buckingham Palace stated on Monday, February 5th, that the King of Britain is“optimistic” about his treatment and eagerly awaits his return to public duties as soon as possible.

The statement mentioned that Charles III would continue his national responsibilities but would have fewer public appearances based on medical advice.

According to Buckingham Palace, doctors discovered another illness in Charles III when he was hospitalized for prostate surgery some time ago.

A subsequent statement revealed that further tests have confirmed that Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, and his treatment began yesterday.

However, specific details about the type of cancer have not been disclosed.

Charles III, aged 75, ascended to the throne as the King of Britain last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace has not provided additional information regarding the King's health at this time.

