(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Petco Love Celebrates 25 Year Milestone with 25 Love Stories Grant Recipients

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In a special commemoration of 25 years of heartwarming pet adoption stories, Petco Love , in partnership with BOBS® from Skechers®, is proud to announce the winners of their annual Love Stories campaign. This year's campaign, celebrating a quarter-century of transformation and joy brought by pet adoption, will award 25 grants totaling $500,000 to animal welfare organizations across the nation.

Brynn, and her best friend Biggie, celebrate their $100,000 winning Petco Love Story at a Petco pet care center. Brynn's story is one of 25 winning Petco Love Stories this year as the national nonprofit organization marks its 25th anniversary and celebrates a quarter-century of transformation and joy brought by pet adoption.

Brynn, pictured here with best friend Biggie, submitted her love story about how her adopted dog changes and impacts her life. Her winning Petco Love Story earns the organization she adopted Biggie from, Three Little Pitties, a $100,000 grant.

As part of their win for Petco Love Stories, Brynn and Biggie earned a shopping spree at Petco! Brynn also received a pair of BOBS® footwear and a year's supply of Yummers Pet Supply Co. pet products for Biggie.

Marking this milestone, the 2024 Love Stories campaign recognizes 25 deserving animal welfare organizations with grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. These grants are a testament to the enduring commitment of Petco Love and BOBS® from Skechers® to support the vital work of these organizations in facilitating life-changing pet adoptions.

Leading the list of this year's winners is the heartwarming story of Brynn and her dog Biggie, adopted through Three Little Pitties in Washington. According to Brynn, Biggie "is one of my best friends.... he can be naughty and silly, but always knows when I can use some cuddles and laughs." This standout tale of companionship and love has earned them the grand prize, which includes a $100,000 grant for Three Little Pitties, a pair of BOBS® footwear, a Petco shopping spree, and a year's supply of Yummers Pet Supply Co. pet products.

"For the past 25 years, Petco Love Stories has spotlighted the incredible effects of pet adoption," said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. "With the awarding of 25 grants this year, we're not just celebrating milestones but also acknowledging the significant roles these pets play in enriching the lives of their adopters." Inspiring stories like a senior widow named Fay who found renewed joy with her adopted cat Moe, or Kris whose adopted dog, Ashes, once the longest shelter resident, is now a therapy dog in the court system, are just a few of the heartwarming tales that remind us that pets are pure love.

"BOBS from Skechers is about looking good, feeling good and doing good. For every pair sold in North America, we donate to Petco Love to help save shelter animals-and through our offering, more than two million dogs and cats have found homes and received care," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "Petco Love Stories is just another example of how people across the United States are making a difference. Twenty-five organizations are receiving funds to help thousands of animals, all through the generosity of our nation."

Since its inception in 1999, Petco Love Stories has shared over 25,000 adoption stories and donated an impressive $8 million to animal welfare organizations, directly impacting thousands of lives – both human and pet. With this year's grants, Petco Love continues its commitment by recognizing and supporting these heartwarming stories of human-animal bonds.

To discover more about the winning stories and Petco Love's remarkable work in pet adoption, please visit Petco Love Stories .

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $375 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.75 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us.

