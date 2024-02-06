Indian Visa For Irish, Myanmar, Italian, France, Chile

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Irish Citizens

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, Irish nationals, like citizens of other countries, must obtain an Indian visa before traveling to India for vacation, business, or medical reasons. Irish citizens, along with 169 other nationalities, must apply for an Indian e-Visa before their trip. Since 2014, the Government of India has made the Irish Citizen Visa application form available online. Currently, three types of e-Visas are available, based on the purpose of the visit. The Indian Tourist Visa is only available to Irish citizens and is valid for a year. This visa allows holders to enter the country twice, with each stay lasting up to 90 days during the validity period. On the other hand, the Indian Business Visa for Irish Citizens is valid for one year, allowing for two entries and longer consecutive stays of up to 180 days. Applying for the Indian Medical Visa for Irish Citizens allows its holders a validity of 60 days counted from the date of entry. Throughout the period of validity, travelers can enjoy the option of triple entry. However, since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014, the process has become easy and quick with applicants taking no more than 15 minutes to complete the simple online application form. The application processing takes no longer than 2-4 working days.

Required Documents for Irish Citizens



A valid Passport, with at least six months of remaining validity, counting from the date of planned arrival.

A clear scanned bio page of passport showing the personal details (date of birth, full name, expiry date, nationality) and photography.

A recent front-facing photograph with a white background.

You can use a Credit or debit card for the visa fee payment. A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Indian Visa for Italian Citizens

Individuals from more than 169 countries can now travel to India on an e-Visa thanks to the Electronic Visit Authorization system, which was implemented in 2014. Before leaving, all foreign nationals, including Italians, must apply for and receive an Indian visa from the Indian government. Italians can apply for a variety of Indian e-Visas based on the purpose of their trip. The India e-Visa is an official document that allows Italian citizens and residents to visit India for leisure, business, or other reasons. Tourist eVisa – Travelers can obtain an Indian Tourist eVisa to visit attractions and engage in other tourism-related activities. You can stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry, single entry and cannot be extended. Business e-Visa: For business-related ventures, travelers have the option of applying for an eBusiness visa. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA with multiple entries. However, this type of business visa does not allow you to stay for 180 consecutive days for each period of stay. e-Medical Visa: For medical purposes, travelers can apply for an e-Medical Visa or an e-Medical Assistant Visa depending on the situation. You can stay in India with triple entry for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry into India. This procedure is officially endorsed by the Government of India under the eVisa India program. The new system makes it easier for these travelers to obtain an Indian e-Visa and is generally a more efficient method of obtaining a visa than having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF ITALIAN



Passport – Your passport needs to be valid for at least six months from your intended date of arrival.

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

A digital photo of you – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken.

A passport scan – we only need the information page of your passport. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards.

Indian Visa for Myanmar Citizens

Every visitor must have a valid passport and visa. Citizens of over 169 countries can apply for an e-Visa. Myanmar citizens, like many other nationalities, must obtain an Indian visa before traveling to the country for leisure, business, or medical reasons. The visa requirements for Myanmar residents in India are very similar to those in other countries. An electronic visa for tourists: It was approved for tourism purposes. This visa is valid for one month from the date of issuance and allows Myanmar citizens to stay for up to 30 days after arrival. In addition, India provides two types of tourist visas: one-year and five-year tourist e-Visa. These visas allow multiple entries into the country during the visa's validity period, with each stay no longer than 90 days. An e-business visa: It allows multiple entries into India for a total stay of 365 days. However, the continuous stay on each visit must not exceed 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa and Physician Assistants: These electronic visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment in Indian hospitals or to accompany family members. The length of stay is up to 60 days, with a triple entry into India. The first step in obtaining permission to travel to another country is to fill out the online Visa Application Form. The application consists of a few simple steps.

Required Documents to Get the India Visa for Citizens of Myanmar



A current passport, valid for at least six months.

You need to properly scan and upload a recent passport size photograph of yourself.

A valid form of payment: credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. You need to provide an email Id also so that we can send you your documents.

Indian Visa from France

All holders of French passports, regardless of intended use or length of stay, must obtain a visa before visiting India. The India e-Visa is the fastest way to obtain a visa from France to India. Currently, French citizens can apply for an e-Visa to India either online or at the Embassy. Since 2014, French citizens can apply for an Indian visa online using the form provided by the Indian government. An Indian e-Visa is typically issued to French nationals as a multiple entry visa. Fortunately, the advantages of e-Visa have made obtaining a travel visa significantly easier. French citizens can now apply for Indian visas online for a variety of short-term visits and activities. French tourists are permitted to stay in India for a maximum of 90 days per entry, which is valid for one year from the date of issuance. Also available as a double-entry visa for a stay of up to 30 days. And for Business purposes, it allows a total stay of up to 180 days for Business activities such as recruiting and attending meetings, seminars or conferences. Valid for 1 year after approval. For French nationals wishing to receive treatment in India for a serious medical condition e.g. cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, gene therapy and organ transplantation. Please note that the e-medical visas for India from France are triple-entry visas, not multiple-entry visas. They entitle you to a continuous stay of 60 days per entry and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Second and third entries into India on a Medical e-Visa must be made within 60 days of the first. Submitting an application for an India e-Visa from France takes only a few minutes and can only be completed online. This can be done online from the comfort of your own home using a device with an internet connection.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FRANCE



A French passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport.

A passport size photo soft copy in a white background.

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa from Chile

Chileans can now apply for a travel visa to India more quickly and easily than before. In 2015, the Indian government modified its visa policy, granting online travel permission to 169 countries, including Chile, and making it easier for citizens to apply for an electronic visa. Chileans can apply for three types of e-visas to India: tourist, business, and medical. Tourist eVisas are intended for tourists who wish to visit India for vacations, reunions with friends and family, sightseeing, or 90-day retreats. The E-Business Visa is intended for those traveling to India for business. It is intended for those attending meetings, starting business ventures, hiring staff or lecturing and provides a stay of up to 180 days. The e-Medical Visa is for travelers seeking medical treatment in India. It grants the holder up to 60 days' stay in the country and allows him/her a total of three stays. Before completing the visa form, applicants should ensure that they have verified the Indian visa requirements required for Chilean citizens. Chilean citizens can apply for Indian Tourist Visa online, eliminating the need to make an appointment with the Indian Embassy. The application, visa fee and document submission can be completed and submitted online, which makes the application process much faster and more convenient.

HOW MANY TYPES OF INDIAN EVISAS ARE THERE?



Tourist eVisa.

Business eVisa. Medical eVisa.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF CHILE



A valid passport and a complete scan of the information page.

A digital passport photo's.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for your eVisa fees.