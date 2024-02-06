New Zealand Visa For USA, Belgium, European, Poland Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR US CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, US citizens must obtain a travel permit before visiting New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is a convenient option for citizens of around 190 countries, including the United States. For US citizens, the application process for a New Zealand eTA is simple. The New Zealand eTA for Americans, or“NZeTA,” was implemented in 2019. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for transit, tourism, or business. Residents of the United States who wish to visit New Zealand for a limited time must possess a valid eTA that is electronically linked to their passport. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years from the date of issuance. US citizens can stay in New Zealand for up to 3 months at a time with their eTA. As the New Zealand eTA is a multiple entry eVisa waiver, holders can visit New Zealand multiple times within the two-year period of validity. To apply for a New Zealand ETA from the United States, US citizens must complete a short online application form that asks for the traveler's personal and passport information. Once approved, US citizens will receive a copy of their New Zealand eTA to the email address provided in the application form.

Documents Required for US Citizens



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant

NZETA QUESTIONS

What is the NzeTA?

The New Zealand government established the NZeTA, or Electronic Travel Authority. It is required for visitors from visa-free countries to New Zealand.

Who needs to apply for an NzeTA?

Visitors from 190 visa-free countries must obtain a NZeTA before visiting New Zealand. Furthermore, all cruise ship passengers, regardless of country, must apply for a NzeTA.

How do I apply for an NzeTA?

The NZeTA application can be completed online at the New Zealand Immigration Service's official website or via the New Zealand Immigration mobile app. Personal information, passport details, travel plans, and answers to a few health and security questions will all be required.

How long does it take to process an NZeTA application?

The NZeTA is often handled quickly. The processing time for the application can range from a few minutes to a few days. To accommodate for probable delays, apply at least 72 hours before your flight.

How long is the NZeTA valid for?

The NZeTA is typically valid for multiple visits within a two-year period. However, if your passport expires before the two-year period or if any of the information you provided in your application changes, your NZeTA may expire sooner.

