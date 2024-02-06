New Zealand Visa For French, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, Netherlands Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, The NZeTA enables French citizens to visit New Zealand without a visa. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, or New Zealand eTA, which launched in 2019, is now accepting applications from French citizens. French nationals can obtain a digital visa waiver from New Zealand. Visitors from over 190 countries, including France, can enter the country for a limited time with a New Zealand electronic travel authorization (eTA). The New Zealand eTA allows French nationals to stay in New Zealand for up to three months on vacation or business. The traveler may enter or pass through New Zealand as many times as they wish as long as it is in force. It is valid for a total of 2 years from the date of issue or until the expiration of the passport to which it is attached (whichever comes first). In order to visit the country for longer consecutive stays or for purposes such as work or study, it is necessary to apply for the appropriate type of New Zealand visa for French citizens in advance at an embassy or consulate. The Travel Authority (NZeTA) for French citizens allows travelers to visit the island nation without a visa. It's quick and easy to register online for this visa waiver. All you have to do is meet the NZeTA requirements for French citizens to go through the lengthy visa application process.

New Zealand eTA Requirements for French Citizens



A valid passport: The traveler must be in possession of a French passport that is valid for a minimum of 3 months from the date that they plan to leave New Zealand.

A working email address: The New Zealand eTA will be sent to the email address provided on the application. A form of payment: In order to submit their application, French citizens will need to pay a small fee. In order to do so, they must have a valid form of payment, such as a credit card or debit card.

A photograph of the French citizen: The applicant must supply a recent photograph in digital format.

Requirements for New Zealand Visa for Spanish Citizens

Valid passport – you need to have a passport. Furthermore, you need to make sure that the passport is valid for at least another 6 months upon arrival.

Means of payment – You should make the payment while you complete the steps of the application form. You can do that using a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using a PayPal account. E-mail address – You will receive the ETA via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a couple of spares.

Requirements for New Zealand Visa for Spanish Citizens



Valid passport – you need to have a passport. Furthermore, you need to make sure that the passport is valid for at least another 6 months upon arrival.

Means of payment – You should make the payment while you complete the steps of the application form. You can do that using a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using a PayPal account. E-mail address – You will receive the ETA via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a couple of spares.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Swedish

Valid passport – before you decide to start the online application process, you should take a look at your passport's expiration date and make sure that it stays valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have at least one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates – during the application process, you will have to provide your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address – as a result of the online application process, you should provide a valid email address so that you can receive a confirmation with a reference number via e-mail. You will need that number upon arrival. Means of online payment – the payment must be made during the online application process. You can use a credit or debit cards, but feel free to use PayPal account.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Swedish



Valid passport – before you decide to start the online application process, you should take a look at your passport's expiration date and make sure that it stays valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have at least one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates – during the application process, you will have to provide your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address – as a result of the online application process, you should provide a valid email address so that you can receive a confirmation with a reference number via e-mail. You will need that number upon arrival. Means of online payment – the payment must be made during the online application process. You can use a credit or debit cards, but feel free to use PayPal account.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Netherlands

A Passport, valid for at least 3 months after the intended exit.

A filled-out online application form for the NZeTA for the Netherlands.

You can use a Debit or credit card for the eTA and IVL payment.

A valid email address to receive the approved NZeTA visa waiver in your Inbox. Give each family member's passport details and apply them individually to a NewZealand eTA application for each member.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Netherlands



A Passport, valid for at least 3 months after the intended exit.

A filled-out online application form for the NZeTA for the Netherlands.

You can use a Debit or credit card for the eTA and IVL payment.

A valid email address to receive the approved NZeTA visa waiver in your Inbox. Give each family member's passport details and apply them individually to a NewZealand eTA application for each member.

Required Documents for NZeTA from Italian

A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).

The New Zealand eTA application form must be completed correctly.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the Online Application and IVL fees.

A valid email address to receive the approved New Zealand eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. Travelers traveling with family members or minors must apply for each eTA.

Required Documents for NZeTA from Italian



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).

The New Zealand eTA application form must be completed correctly.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the Online Application and IVL fees.

A valid email address to receive the approved New Zealand eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. Travelers traveling with family members or minors must apply for each eTA.