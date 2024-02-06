And The Oscar Goes To...Myanmar Military Psyops

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The big winner of the most glittering night of Myanmar cinema was the State Administration Council (SAC), for its artless manipulation of the movie industry and its leaden propaganda efforts.

The 2023 Myanmar Academy Awards were celebrated in“iconic fashion” in Naypyidaw on February 3, attended by industry stars, directors and senior members of the military regime who have long harnessed the influence and glamor of film to bolster the prestige of the armed forces.

Running since 1952, this year's Academy Awards showcased 35 films with awards in 12 categories. As expected, the military propaganda film“Saung Nilay Thatae” (“A Red Blanket”) was a big hit, with wins for best director for Tin Aung Soe (Pan Myo Taw) and best actor for veteran performer Yan Aung.

At over two hours and 40 minutes long,“A Red Blanket” is a turgid exploration of the fatuous claims of the Myanmar military to demonstrate humanity and professionalism on the frontline. (This writer reviewed the film for Tea Circle in 2023, in uncharitable fashion).

In“A Red Blanket”, officers and ranks of the 88 Light Infantry Division face psychotic insurgents of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and through self-examination and Buddhist virtue convince the backward Christians of the Kachin hills that the Myanmar army transcends race and religion and wants to live in harmony with civilians. Unconvincingly, it is“based on a true story.”

There are numerous atrocities depicted, mostly by the KIA, although a major subplot is the conversion from murderous hatred and a thirst for revenge by the hardened platoon sergeant Saw Berry, played by best actor winner Yan Aung, to a gruff but benevolent desire to protect the simple ethnic minority people of the northern hills.

It conforms to all the tropes of Myanmar military propaganda and decades of films with almost identical plotlines. The SAC has been boosting the film for the past year, sending it to regional film festivals and making it the official film for last year's Armed Forces Day event on March 27.

The Academy Awards ceremony was conducted under strict security at Naypyidaw's Convention Center. Public events such as this are always prime delivery vehicles for SAC propaganda.

In attendance were SAC deputy Vice-Senior General Soe Win and Minister for Information Maung Maung Ohn, a former general and head of the military Directorate of Public Relations and Psychological Warfare who handed out the awards to the 12 winners.