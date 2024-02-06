Optimove Selected By 888AFRICA As CRM Marketing Solution To Accelerate Growth And Elevate Player Retention Through Personalization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The iGaming operator leverages Optimove's industry-leading CRM Marketing solution to increase player loyalty and retention through sophisticated, personalized, and relevant marketing campaigns

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leading CRM marketing solution for the iGaming sector, announced today that it has been chosen by 888AFRICA to accelerate its continued rapid growth in the African continent by enhancing player engagement and retention.



Founded in 2022, 888AFRICA is a world-class betting and gaming joint venture part-owned by 888 Holdings plc which operates the 888bet or 888bets brand in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and Mozambique, plus BetLion in Zambia. The company plans to expand across Africa's regulated online betting and gaming markets. The African gambling market is forecast to reach $6.7 billion by 2030.

888AFRICA will gain several vital capabilities from Optimove's CRM Marketing solution:



In-depth customer insights: access unified player data to create as many creative player segments as they desire without relying on other teams.

Smart Orchestration: 888AFRICA is freed from manually mapping every customer journey by combining AI with business rules for smart multichannel orchestration.

Enhanced marketing attribution: 888AFRICA can measure the incremental impact of each message along the player journey, enabling true multi-touch marketing attribution. Personalization at Scale: 888AFRICA is empowered to personalize each marketing message's audience, channel, and content levels with seamless and scalable tools.

“We are honored to have been selected as the CRM marketing partner for 888AFRICA, and we look forward to supporting their foresight and strategic approach in seizing market opportunities,” said Peter Miles, Director of Sales at Optimove. "The 888AFRICA team truly understands the power of loyalty and personalization in every marketing action, particularly in such a competitive landscape. We are committed to ensuring that our tools and capabilities become invaluable assets as we join their team in bringing their vision to life.”



“Our collaboration with Optimove marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of accelerating growth and elevating player retention in the competitive iGaming landscape,” said Christopher Coyne, CEO of 888AFRICA.“As we implement Optimove's industry-leading CRM Marketing solution, we are confident in the capabilities it brings to the table. Optimove's expertise in providing in-depth customer insights, smart orchestration, enhanced marketing attribution, and personalization at scale aligns seamlessly with our strategic objectives. This partnership reflects our dedication to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences and achieving our ambitious expansion plans across Africa's regulated online betting and gaming markets.”

Optimove exhibits at ICE 2024 in London on February 6-8, Booth N5-110.

About 888AFRICA

Founded in 2022, 888AFRICA licenses the world-class betting and gaming brands of 888 Holdings with an ambitious strategy to expand across Africa's regulated online betting and gaming markets.

Its consumer brand, 888bet, is currently available for players in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Zambia and offers a unique betting and gaming experience for local players. Operated via a third-party technology platform, 888bet combines 888's innovative and exciting brand with locally relevant products, features, and content, and is available in Swahili, English and Portuguese.

The business is led by Christopher Coyne, former CEO of GOAT Interactive and former CMO of The Stars Group and supported by a team of highly respected industry leaders. This includes Andrew Lee, former MD – Sportsbook of The Stars Group and current Chairman of Voxbet; Alex Rutherford, former Chief Product Officer at Editec Online; Ian Marmion, former Sportsbook Trading Director at The Stars Group; and Helen Scott-Allen, former CFO of Premier Bet.

888 Holdings has a minority stake in 888AFRICA, with the option to increase this to take control and ultimately own up to 100% of the venture in the future.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report and ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading brands including bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, Entain, Sisal, Pennsylvania Lottery and others across the gaming sector.

