Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley To Host Virtual Investor Q&A On February 15, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, will host a virtual investor town hall meeting to answer questions from investors and the public about Beam Global.



“Beam Global is growing and our recent expansion into Europe has opened new markets for us,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO.“That expansion has increased interest from a growing range of investors, both domestic and international. I believe strongly in direct communications with our shareholders and all our stakeholders, and hosting this Q&A session creates an open forum for all of our constituents to get their questions answered and gain an accurate and complete perspective about our business, operations, growth plans and diversification of opportunities. I'm looking forward to the event and to answering pre-submitted questions from any and all comers.”

Please submit your questions to: ...

Conference Call Details

Management will host an Investor Question and Answer conference call on Thursday February 15, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. ET

Participants may register for the conference call through the following link:



Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

PARTICIPANT U.S. DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 844-739-3880

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: +1-412-317-5716

Please ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

Webcast URL:

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and may be accessed via the above webcast link or through the following: U.S. Toll Free: 877-344-7529, International Toll: +1-412-317-0088 or Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658, using the following Replay Access Code: 2195233, and will end on February 29, 2024. A webcast archive will be available for 1 year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) .



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the acquisition of Amiga, its expected benefits, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

