(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="HKT becomes Hong Kong's first telecommunications service provider partnering with Blacknut to introduce brand-new cloud gaming experience" data-link=" becomes Hong Kong's first telecommunications service provider partnering with Blacknut to introduce brand-new cloud gaming experience" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) HKT has partnered with Blacknut, a premium game streaming platform, to launch cloud gaming services, allowing customers to enjoy unlimited access to over 500 games from Blacknut on multiple devices simultaneously for a monthly fee.







After Blacknut service subscription, customers can enjoy Blacknut's cloud gaming experience with a wide range of racing, strategy, retro, sports, party, and popular AAA games, such as Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, Overcooked!2, and Moving Out simply by installing the app on devices including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs without additional costs nor separate downloads, and customers' gaming experience will not be interrupted by in-game purchases or advertisements.

Each subscription allows for the creation of up to five independent accounts so that different family members can play on various smart devices simultaneously. The platform also supports independent cloud saves, allowing personal game progress to be stored under individual accounts.

As the first telecommunications services provider in Hong Kong to collaborate with Blacknut, HKT leverages its own low-latency fixed broadband and 5G mobile communication capabilities to support the cloud gaming services. Backed by the Cloud Edge technology^ adopted by Blacknut, game computing resources are deployed closer to the users, providing customers with high-quality, smooth, and low-latency gaming experiences.

Customers of csl, NETVIGATOR, Now TV and eye under HKT can enjoy Blacknut's cloud gaming service for a monthly fee of HK$49*. Additionally, from now until 29 February 2024, customers subscribing to the 24-month Blacknut cloud gaming service can purchase a SteelSeries Stratus Duo (recommended retail price: HK$659) or a SteelSeries Nimbus+ (recommended retail price: HK$598) game controller at a discounted price of HK$99#.

For more information, please visit .

^ A low-latency gaming experience is made possible by the state-of-the-art HKT fibre and 5G infrastructure which can deliver direct connection from your devices to the game server ('direct connection' refers to a direct Internet connectivity between NETVIGATOR broadband service/csl 5G mobile network and Blacknut's game servers). Use of this feature requires Internet connectivity provided by NETVIGATOR Fibre-to-the-Home broadband service or csl 5G mobile service. Actual performance may be affected by a customer's device, technology, use of network and software, network configuration and coverage, volume of usage, overseas bandwidth, game server location, and various other external factors.

* Terms & Conditions of Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service purchased through csl:



This Service is provided by Blacknut in accordance with its terms and conditions. Details: .The regular monthly fee for the Blacknut cloud gaming service (this ' Service') is HK$59 per month. To enjoy the discounted monthly fee of this Service at HK$49 per month, a 24-month commitment period applies (the 'Commitment Period').To apply for the Service, you must subscribe to designated mobile plans ('Designated Mobile Plans') at the time of subscription of this Service.Thirty-day prior notice required if you decide to terminate this Service. If this Service is terminated within the Commitment Period, you must immediately pay the Early Termination Charge, being the sum of the service fee multiplied by the number of months remaining in the Commitment Period.Upon expiry of the Commitment Period, this Service will be automatically renewed on a monthly basis at HK$49 per month until you provide us 30 days prior notice to cancel via our customer hotline or in person at out retails stores. If the customer's Designated Mobile plan is terminated, this Service shall be terminated forthwith.Upon successful application of this Service, an activation SMS will be sent to the customer. The customer must use the designated web link provided by csl in the said SMS to create an account on the Blacknut website.This Service cannot be returned, refunded, resold, transferred, exchanged for cash and/or other gifts.Mobile data used to access Blacknut content will be deducted from and/or charged to the customer's csl data plan and mobile service respectively.CSL Mobile Limited ('csl') is not the supplier of this Service or any part thereof. csl makes no representation nor guarantee as to the quality of this Service. Neither do we accept liability for any matters arising from, or in relation to, the same. Any dispute or complaint in connection with this Service will be referred to Blacknut.csl reserves the right to change or terminate the service and/or these Terms & Conditions at any time without notice. In the event of dispute, decisions made by us shall be final and binding.If you require technical support or have any questions on Blacknut products and services, contact Blacknut's customer support department at ... .The General Terms and Conditions of CSL apply ( ) to the relationship between CSL and the customer in respect of the Designated Mobile Plan and this Service.In the event of any discrepancies between the Chinese and English versions of these terms and conditions, the English version shall prevail.About these Terms and ConditionsThese Terms and Conditions ('') supplement and form part of your NETVIGATOR Application (''). The Special Conditions and the General Conditions as referred to in the Application, together with the Application and these Terms and Conditions, shall form the terms and conditions of your NETVIGATOR contract (''), governing the service provider's / providers' provision and your use of the services as set out in the Application and/or these Terms and Conditions. If the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions, the Application, the Special Conditions and the General Conditions conflict with each other, the inconsistency will be resolved in the descending order of preference set out in aforesaid.Blacknut Cloud Gaming ServiceThis Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is offered as an Extra Service of NETVIGATOR Broadband Service (which is provided by Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Limited ('')) and is available to existing and new consumer customers of NETVIGATOR Broadband Service. Eligible customers may apply for Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer with or without commitment period.Those customers who subscribe to Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service with a not less than 24-month commitment period may purchase one SteelSeries Stratus Duo (Suggested Retail Price: HK$659) or one SteelSeries Nimbus+ (Suggested Retail Price: HK$598) game controller at a special price of HK$99. Subject to stock availability, this offer is valid until 29 February 2024. Upon purchase, customers will receive an e-coupon in their 'My HKT' app under 'My Wallet'. Customers must download the 'My HKT' app and register an account (if they do not already have one) to redeem the relevant game controller with the e-coupon. The e-coupon is valid for redemption of the relevant game controller at designated csl / 1O1O Shops within a period of 60 days from the e-coupon issue date, subject to relevant terms and conditions (please refer to the terms and conditions on the e-coupon).The Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer is provided by Blacknut, and may only be used by users in Hong Kong. To use the service under the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you are required to register with Blacknut and the games catalogue will be updated from time to time. By subscribing the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer and/or using the service under the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you agree to be bound by all relevant terms and conditions which may be imposed by Blacknut, including but not limited to the 'Blacknut Terms and Conditions' (available on Blacknut webpage: ). You also agree that you may be required to enter into or agree to separate documents or terms in relation to the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service with Blacknut.The quality of your Blacknut gaming experience depends on the quality of your internet connection. To ensure a high-quality Blacknut gaming experience, your network connection needs to meet the following requirements (For more details, please visit: /support/network-requirements-optimization):(a) Download speeds of at least 6Mb/s: If your download speed is lower than 6Mb/s, your connection is unstable, or you are experiencing packet loss, it will negatively affect your gaming experience. It is recommended to have a download speed of at least 30Mb/s for an optimal connection experience.(b) Use a connection with a latency of less than 30ms: Latency, also known as ping, refers to the network delay between your connection and the game server.(c) Check for signs of packet loss: Packet loss occurs when data fails to reach its destination. During connection speed tests, you may notice 'gaps' or 'cuts' indicating packet loss. This can result in choppy data flow and even connection drops.(d) Connect your device to the internet using an Ethernet cable or 5GHz Wi-Fi: Ethernet cables and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections are generally faster than 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connections. While Blacknut is compatible with 4G LTE connections, the connection quality may depend on your location.A low-latency gaming experience is made possible by the state-of-the-art HKT fibre and 5G infrastructure which can deliver direct connection from your devices to the game server ('direct connection' refers to a direct Internet connectivity between NETVIGATOR Broadband Service / csl 5G mobile network and the Blacknut game servers). Use of this feature requires Internet connectivity provided by NETVIGATOR Fibre-to-the-Home Broadband Service or csl 5G mobile service. Actual performance may be affected by a customer's device, technology, use of network and software, network configuration and coverage, volume of usage, overseas bandwidth, game server location, and various other external factors.You will receive a SMS from HKT at your registered phone number on the next day after your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service subscription, with the activation link and a link related to details of Blacknut.The service fees payable for the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service will be included in your NETVIGATOR Broadband Service bill.If you want to terminate the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you are required to give HKT not less than 30 days' prior notice, by submitting to HKTa designated termination request form, which is available at any csl / 1O1O Shops or through our Consumer Service Hotline 1000.NETVIGATOR Broadband Service and the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer are non-severable. If your NETVIGATOR Broadband Service is terminated for any reason, your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service will also be terminated at the same time. If your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is terminated for any reason before the expiry of any commitment period of your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you shall be liable to pay an Early Termination Charge for your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service (equivalent to the monthly service fee for the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service multiplying the remaining month(s) of the commitment period, whereby less than one month will be deemed to be one full month for calculation purpose), on top of any Early Termination Charge payable for your NETVIGATOR Broadband Service in accordance with your Contract. You may also be liable to compensate HKT for the value of any premium received by you or the discounted amount of any premium or product you purchased under this offer, if any.[Only for those customers who has subscribed to Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer with a commitment period] At the end of the Blacknut Commitment Period, if (a) HKT have not received any valid written termination request of the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service from you; or (b) you have not renewed your existing Contract nor entered into any new contract in respect of the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service with a new commitment period, the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service will continue to be provided to you as an Extra Service of your NETVIGATOR Broadband Service under the existing Contract on a month-to-month basis, subject to you continue to be subscribed to NETVIGATOR Broadband Service and to payment of the prevailing charges of the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service after the Blacknut Commitment Period, until you terminate the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service by giving HKT at least 30 days' advance written notice.HKT and its affiliates, respectively, are not liable in any way in relation to the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer and do not in any way warrant that Blacknut or services will be continuous or free from bugs or errors. HKT and its affiliates, respectively, are not Blacknut's suppliers and make no representation or guarantee as to the quality or performance of Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service. HKT and its affiliates, respectively, will not accept any liability for any matters arising from, or in relation to Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service. For any dispute or complaint in connection with Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, please refer to Blacknut directly.To the maximum extent permitted by law, in no event will HKT be liable to you or any person for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, exemplary, punitive or consequential damager (including loss of use, data, business or profits) arising out of or in connection with your or anyone's participation in the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, whether such liability arises from any claim based upon contract, warranty, tort (including negligence), strict liability or otherwise, and whether or not you or any person has / have been advised of the possibility of such loss or damage.If you or any person who uses your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service (whether with or without your authority) violate(s) or fail(s) to comply with these Terms and Conditions, HKT reserves the right to disqualify your/his/her eligibility for the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service at any time, without prejudice to any other rights which HKT may have under the Contract or otherwise.The Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is subject to change without notice, including, without limitation, the games catalogue, which will be updated from time to time without prior notice. HKT may change any terms or conditions related to the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service at any time without notice.In case of any dispute regarding the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer, HKT and/or Blacknut reserve(s) the right of final decision.You agree that the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer and these Terms and Conditions are governed, interpreted and enforced by the laws of Hong Kong, without regard to its conflict of laws principles. Any and all legal actions, claims or proceedings arising out of, or in connection with the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service and/or these Terms and Conditions must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction in Hong Kong.About these Terms and ConditionsThese Terms and Conditions ('') supplement and form part of your Now TV Application ('') and contract for Now TV services. The Special Conditions and the General Conditions as referred to in the Application/existing contract for Now TV services, together with the Application/existing contract for Now TV services and these Terms and Conditions, shall form the terms and conditions of your Now TV contract (''), governing the service provider's / providers' provision and your use of the services as set out in the Application/Contract and/or these Terms and Conditions. If the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions, the Application/Contract, the Special Conditions and the General Conditions conflict with each other, the inconsistency will be resolved in the descending order of preference set out in aforesaid.Blacknut Cloud Gaming ServiceThis Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is offered as a value-added service of the Now TV services (which is provided by PCCW Media Limited ('PCCW Media')) and is available to existing and new customers of the Now TV services. Eligible customers may apply for Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer with or without commitment period.Those customers who subscribe to Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service with a not less than 24-month commitment period may purchase one SteelSeries Stratus Duo (Suggested Retail Price: HK$659) or one SteelSeries Nimbus+ (Suggested Retail Price: HK$598) game controller at a special price of HK$99. Subject to stock availability, this offer is valid until 29 February 2024. Upon purchase, customers will receive an e-coupon in their 'My HKT' app under 'My Wallet'. Customers must download the 'My HKT' app and register an account (if they do not already have one) to redeem the relevant game controller with the e-coupon, and they also required to accept related Terms and Conditions for 'My HKT' app ( The e-coupon is valid for redemption of the relevant game controller at designated csl / 1O1O Shops within a period of 60 days from the e-coupon issue date, subject to relevant terms and conditions (please refer to the terms and conditions on the e-coupon).The Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer is provided by Blacknut, and may only be used by users in Hong Kong. To use the service under the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you are required to register with Blacknut and the games catalogue will be updated from time to time. By subscribing the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer and/or using the service under the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you agree to be bound by all relevant terms and conditions which may be imposed by Blacknut, including but not limited to the 'Blacknut Terms and Conditions' (available on Blacknut webpage: ). You also agree that you may be required to enter into or agree to separate documents or terms in relation to the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service with Blacknut.The quality of your Blacknut gaming experience depends on the quality of your internet connection. To ensure a high-quality Blacknut gaming experience, your network connection needs to meet the following requirements (For more details, please visit: /support/network-requirements-optimization):(a) Download speeds of at least 6Mb/s: If your download speed is lower than 6Mb/s, your connection is unstable, or you are experiencing packet loss, it will negatively affect your gaming experience. It is recommended to have a download speed of at least 30Mb/s for an optimal connection experience.(b) Use a connection with a latency of less than 30ms: Latency, also known as ping, refers to the network delay between your connection and the game server.(c) Check for signs of packet loss: Packet loss occurs when data fails to reach its destination. During connection speed tests, you may notice 'gaps' or 'cuts' indicating packet loss. This can result in choppy data flow and even connection drops.(d) Connect your device to the internet using an Ethernet cable or 5GHz Wi-Fi: Ethernet cables and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections are generally faster than 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connections. While Blacknut is compatible with 4G LTE connections, the connection quality may depend on your location.You will receive a SMS from PCCW Media at your registered phone number on the same or next day after your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service subscription, with the activation link.The service fees payable for the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service will be included in your bill for Now TV services.If you want to terminate the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you are required to give PCCW Media not less than 30 days' prior notice, by submitting to PCCW Media a designated termination request form, which is available at any csl / 1O1O Shops or through our Consumer Service Hotline 1000.Now TV services and the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer are non-severable. If your Now TV services are terminated for any reason, your Blacknut Clouding Gaming Service will also be terminated at the same time. If your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is terminated for any reason before the expiry of any commitment period of your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you shall be liable to pay an early termination charge for your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service (equivalent to the monthly service fee for the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service multiplying the remaining month(s) of the commitment period, whereby less than one month will be deemed to be one full month for calculation purpose), on top of any early termination charge payable for your Now TV services in accordance with your Contract. You may also be liable to compensate PCCW Media for the value of any premium received by you or the discounted amount of any premium or product you purchased under this offer, if any.[Only for those customers who has subscribed to Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer with a commitment period] At the end of the Blacknut Commitment Period, if (a) PCCW Media have not received any valid written termination request of the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service from you; or (b) you have not renewed your existing Contract nor entered into any new contract in respect of the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service with a new commitment period, the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service will continue to be provided to you as a value-added service of your Now TV services under the existing Contract on a month-to-month basis, subject to you continue to be subscribed to Now TV services and to payment of the prevailing charges of the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service after the Blacknut Commitment Period, until you terminate the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service by giving PCCW Media at least 30 days' advance written notice.PCCW Media and its affiliates, respectively, are not liable in any way in relation to the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer and do not in any way warrant that Blacknut or services will be continuous or free from bugs or errors. PCCW Media and its affiliates, respectively, are not Blacknut's suppliers and make no representation or guarantee as to the quality or performance of Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service. PCCW Media and its affiliates, respectively, will not accept any liability for any matters arising from, or in relation to Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service. For any dispute or complaint in connection with Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, please refer to Blacknut directly.To the maximum extent permitted by law, in no event will PCCW Media or any of its affiliates be liable to you or any person for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, exemplary, punitive or consequential damager (including loss of use, data, business or profits) arising out of or in connection with your or anyone's participation in the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, whether such liability arises from any claim based upon contract, warranty, tort (including negligence), strict liability or otherwise, and whether or not you or any person has / have been advised of the possibility of such loss or damage.If you or any person who uses your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service (whether with or without your authority) violate(s) or fail(s) to comply with these Terms and Conditions, PCCW Media reserves the right to disqualify your/his/her eligibility for the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service at any time, without prejudice to any other rights which PCCW Media may have under the Contract or otherwise.The Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is subject to change without notice, including, without limitation, the games catalogue, which will be updated from time to time without prior notice. PCCW Media may change any terms or conditions related to the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service at any time without notice.In case of any dispute regarding the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer, PCCW Media and/or Blacknut reserve(s) the right of final decision.You agree that the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer and these Terms and Conditions are governed, interpreted and enforced by the laws of Hong Kong, without regard to its conflict of laws principles. Any and all legal actions, claims or proceedings arising out of, or in connection with the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service and/or these Terms and Conditions must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction in Hong Kong.About these Terms and ConditionsThese Terms and Conditions ('') supplement and form part of your eye3 Smart Communications Service ('') Application (''). The Special Conditions and the General Conditions as referred to in the Application, together with the Application and these Terms and Conditions, shall form the terms and conditions of your eye3 Service contract (''), governing the service provider's / providers' provision and your use of the services as set out in the Application and/or these Terms and Conditions. If the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions, the Application, the Special Conditions and the General Conditions conflict with each other, the inconsistency will be resolved in the descending order of preference set out in aforesaid.Blacknut Cloud Gaming ServiceThis Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is offered as an Extra Service of eye3 Service (which is provided by Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Limited ('')) and is available to existing and new consumer customers of eye3 Service. This Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is only available on designated eye3 devices, please visit for supported eye3 devices. Eligible customers may apply for Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer with or without commitment period.Those customers who subscribe to Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service with a not less than 24-month commitment period may purchase one SteelSeries Stratus Duo (Suggested Retail Price: HK$659) or one SteelSeries Nimbus+ (Suggested Retail Price: HK$598) game controller at a special price of HK$99. Subject to stock availability, this offer is valid until 29 February 2024. Upon purchase, customers will receive an e-coupon in their 'My HKT' app under 'My Wallet'. Customers must download the 'My HKT' app and register an account (if they do not already have one) to redeem the relevant game controller with the e-coupon. The e-coupon is valid for redemption of the relevant game controller at designated csl / 1O1O Shops within a period of 60 days from the e-coupon issue date, subject to relevant terms and conditions (please refer to the terms and conditions on the e-coupon).The Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer is provided by Blacknut, and may only be used by users in Hong Kong. To use the service under the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you are required to register with Blacknut and the games catalogue will be updated from time to time. By subscribing the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer and/or using the service under the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you agree to be bound by all relevant terms and conditions which may be imposed by Blacknut, including but not limited to the 'Blacknut Terms and Conditions' (available on Blacknut webpage: ). You also agree that you may be required to enter into or agree to separate documents or terms in relation to the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service with Blacknut.The quality of your Blacknut gaming experience depends on the quality of your internet connection. To ensure a high-quality Blacknut gaming experience, your network connection needs to meet the following requirements (For more details, please visit: /support/network-requirements-optimization):(a) Download speeds of at least 6Mb/s: If your download speed is lower than 6Mb/s, your connection is unstable, or you are experiencing packet loss, it will negatively affect your gaming experience. It is recommended to have a download speed of at least 30Mb/s for an optimal connection experience.(b) Use a connection with a latency of less than 30ms: Latency, also known as ping, refers to the network delay between your connection and the game server.(c) Check for signs of packet loss: Packet loss occurs when data fails to reach its destination. During connection speed tests, you may notice 'gaps' or 'cuts' indicating packet loss. This can result in choppy data flow and even connection drops.(d) Connect your device to the internet using an Ethernet cable or 5GHz Wi-Fi: Ethernet cables and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections are generally faster than 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connections. While Blacknut is compatible with 4G LTE connections, the connection quality may depend on your location.A low-latency gaming experience is made possible by the state-of-the-art HKT fibre and 5G infrastructure which can deliver direct connection from your devices to the game server ('direct connection' refers to a direct Internet connectivity between NETVIGATOR Broadband Service / csl 5G mobile network and the Blacknut game servers). Use of this feature requires Internet connectivity provided by NETVIGATOR Fibre-to-the-Home Broadband Service or csl 5G mobile service. Unless those requirements in Clause 4 are met in connection with your eye3 Service, you will not be able to enjoy such low-latency gaming experience. Actual performance may be affected by a customer's device, technology, use of network and software, network configuration and coverage, volume of usage, overseas bandwidth, game server location, and various other external factors.You will receive a SMS from HKT at your registered phone number on the next day after your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service subscription, with the activation link and a link related to details of Blacknut.The service fees payable for the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service will be included in your eye3 Service bill.If you want to terminate the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you are required to give HKT not less than 30 days' prior notice, by submitting to HKTa designated termination request form, which is available at any csl / 1O1O Shops or through our Consumer Service Hotline 1000.eye3 Service and the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer are non-severable. If your eye3 Service is terminated for any reason, your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service will also be terminated at the same time. If your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is terminated for any reason before the expiry of any commitment period of your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, you shall be liable to pay an Early Termination Charge for your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service (equivalent to the monthly service fee for the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service multiplying the remaining month(s) of the commitment period, whereby less than one month will be deemed to be one full month for calculation purpose), on top of any Early Termination Charge payable for your eye3 Service in accordance with your Contract. You may also be liable to compensate HKT for the value of any premium received by you or the discounted amount of any premium or product you purchased under this offer, if any.[Only for those customers who has subscribed to Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer with a commitment period] At the end of the Blacknut Commitment Period, if (a) HKT have not received any valid written termination request of the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service from you; or (b) you have not renewed your existing Contract nor entered into any new contract in respect of the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service with a new commitment period, the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service will continue to be provided to you as an Extra Service of your eye3 Service under the existing Contract on a month-to-month basis, subject to you continue to be subscribed to eye3 Service and to payment of the prevailing charges of the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service after the Blacknut Commitment Period, until you terminate the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service by giving HKT at least 30 days' advance written notice.HKT and its affiliates, respectively, are not liable in any way in relation to the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer and do not in any way warrant that Blacknut or services will be continuous or free from bugs or errors. HKT and its affiliates, respectively, are not Blacknut's suppliers and make no representation or guarantee as to the quality or performance of Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service. HKT and its affiliates, respectively, will not accept any liability for any matters arising from, or in relation to Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service. For any dispute or complaint in connection with Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, please refer to Blacknut directly.To the maximum extent permitted by law, in no event will HKT be liable to you or any person for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, exemplary, punitive or consequential damager (including loss of use, data, business or profits) arising out of or in connection with your or anyone's participation in the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service, whether such liability arises from any claim based upon contract, warranty, tort (including negligence), strict liability or otherwise, and whether or not you or any person has / have been advised of the possibility of such loss or damage.If you or any person who uses your Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service (whether with or without your authority) violate(s) or fail(s) to comply with these Terms and Conditions, HKT reserves the right to disqualify your/his/her eligibility for the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service at any time, without prejudice to any other rights which HKT may have under the Contract or otherwise.The Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service is subject to change without notice, including, without limitation, the games catalogue, which will be updated from time to time without prior notice. HKT may change any terms or conditions related to the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service at any time without notice.In case of any dispute regarding the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer, HKT and/or Blacknut reserve(s) the right of final decision.You agree that the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service under this offer and these Terms and Conditions are governed, interpreted and enforced by the laws of Hong Kong, without regard to its conflict of laws principles. Any and all legal actions, claims or proceedings arising out of, or in connection with the Blacknut Cloud Gaming Service and/or these Terms and Conditions must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction in Hong Kong.# Supply of game controllers is limited, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Promotion valid until 29 February 2024.Issued by HKT Limited.HKT Limited is a limited company registered in the Cayman Islands.Hashtag: #HKT #Blacknut

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

For more information, please visit



.

LinkedIn:



linkedin/company/hkt



About Blacknut





Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both directly to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the most extensive catalog of premium games with 500+ titles carefully selected for the whole family - all included in a simple monthly subscription. Blacknut is available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco. In 2021 Blacknut was recognised by Red Herring as one of Europe's Top 100 start-ups. For more information, please visit







HKT Limited