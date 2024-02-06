(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies supports the HKSAR Government's public consultation on local legislation to implement Article 23 of the Basic Law" data-link=" Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies supports the HKSAR Government's public consultation on local legislation to implement Article 23 of the Basic Law" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 - The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies supports the HKSAR Government's public consultation on local legislation to implement Article 23 of the Basic Law. The passing of the legislation will safeguard national security and ensures social stability. Our Chamber agrees that a stable social environment is conducive to business and will be beneficial to attracting enterprises from different regions to use Hong Kong's capital markets for fundraising, and encouraging investment capital. This is crucial to consolidating Hong Kong's position as an international financial market and fundraising centre, and promoting the long-term stability and prosperity of Hong Kong's economy.

Hashtag: #CHKLC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies