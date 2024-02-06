Swing For Success: Bardmoor Golf Tournament Aids Fresh Start Mentoring's Impact In Pinellas And Pasco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fresh Start Mentoring Annual Golf Tournament

Fresh Start Mentoring

Join us on April 26th, 8 AM at Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club, Largo, FL, to support mentoring and reduce recidivism.

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Largo, FL – The Fresh Start Mentoring organization is gearing up for its Annual Charity Golf Tournament, a critical component of its ongoing efforts to combat recidivism in Pinellas and Pasco Counties. Scheduled for 8 AM on April 26th at the Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club, the event underscores the nonprofit's mission to provide impactful mentorship programs that foster positive life changes.With a reputation for reducing recidivism through comprehensive guidance, support, and resources, Fresh Start Mentoring has made significant strides in transforming lives. The forthcoming golf tournament exemplifies the organization's dedication to enhancing community safety and vitality by advocating for rehabilitation and second chances.Hosted at the prestigious Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club, the tournament offers a platform for local businesses, community figures, and golf aficionados to support a cause with far-reaching social implications. Participation and sponsorship in the event directly contribute to Fresh Start Mentoring's crucial programs, which aim to break the cycle of re-offense and provide individuals in Pinellas and Pasco Counties with the tools for a successful reintegration into society.The organization seeks the engagement of the local community, inviting businesses and individuals to partake as sponsors or players. This involvement not only promises a memorable golfing experience but also aligns participants with a proven avenue for societal improvement. The proceeds from the tournament are vital for the sustainability and expansion of Fresh Start Mentoring's initiatives, ensuring a continued positive impact on the lives it touches.For those interested in joining or supporting the tournament, details on registration , sponsorship opportunities, and further information on the event's objectives are available at . Fresh Start Mentoring extends an invitation to the community to contribute to this meaningful cause, emphasizing the collective ability to foster significant change and a brighter future for those affected by the criminal justice system in Pinellas and Pasco Counties.For more information on sponsorship and marketing packages contact:*Herb SchluderbergExecutive Director727-249-6876...*Carrie SerbatyAdministrative Assistant727-280-7248...

Carrie Serbaty

Fresh Start Mentoring

+1 727-280-7248

