Oakland City University Chooses Thesis Elements As The Student Information System Of Their Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Clint Woolsey, CIOWASHINGTON, DC, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thesis, a leading provider of cloud-based, next generation Student Information Systems for the US, UK and Canada, is proud to announce that Oakland City University (OCU) has selected Thesis Elements as their student information system to move them into the future. OCU was focused on identifying a solution that could be easily adopted by their users while scaling for future growth.Oakland City University is a Christian faith-based institution that is driven to prepare students for service. Supporting traditional and nontraditional students from around the world, OCU provides degree options in a variety of career focused areas. Recognized as a one of the top institutions in the Midwest for social mobility, OCU is committed to providing an environment that supports the growth and development of their students.Recognizing that they needed a modern Student Information System that would enable them to serve both traditional and nontraditional students, increase efficiency across the campus while still providing a solution that was comfortable for staff to use, Thesis Elements naturally became the right solution.“Our institution remains committed to improving the service we provide to our students and community,” said CIO Clint Woolsey.“Thesis Elements is the right solution to support OCU's goals to provide flexibility in academic delivery, increase visibility of data across institutional systems and improve efficiencies of our staff members.”“Oakland City University has been a long-time partner, and we are excited that they have selected Thesis Elements to support their ongoing growth,” states CEO Paul McConville.“They are setting the standard for professional Christian universities in delivering life-long learning opportunities for their students.”Thesis Elements was launched in April 2023 as a cloud native SaaS Student Information System that is optimized for small to mid-sized institutions in the US and Canada. This student centric solution is focused on automating critical business processes and streamlining user experiences across the institution to increase collaboration, transparency and data centralization. Learn more about how Thesis is transforming the way schools manage their institution atAbout ThesisThesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US and Canada, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.Thesis' configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation than industry average and more integration flexibility. Thesis SM and Thesis Elements deliver modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built, software-as-a-service solution.Visit to learn more.

Thesis Communications

Thesis

+1 703-867-1393

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram