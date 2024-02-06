Dubai Health Authority Showcases Efforts To Regulate And Develop Dentistry At AEEDC 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 6, 2024: The Dubai Health Authority( DHA) announced, during its participation in the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition 'AEEDC' 2024 currently held in Dubai, the details of the recently published document- 'Scope of Practice and Core Competencies for General Dentistry and Specialisation - Second Edition'.

The document details the scope of practice for general dentistry and specialisations for healthcare professionals involved in providing services according to best practices in the field. Presently, the Emirate has 1043 facilities providing dental health services and 4060 dental healthcare professionals.

The objectives of the document are to ensure compliance with required standards, provide proficiency for general and specialised dentists, enhance professional skills, promote continuous professional development, ensure the application of best medical practices, define permissible procedures in the field, elevate the level and quality of services, and foster trust between patients and healthcare providers.

Moreover, at the ongoing conference, the Dubai Health Authority presented the Unified Dentistry Internship Programme, implemented in collaboration with the private healthcare sector, within medical education and professional development programmes. The programme aims to improve clinical skills, develop professional and communication skills, and time management.

At the conference, the DHA also highlighted its dental health policy for schools in the Emirate. As part of its commitment and enhanced goals to develop student health and quality of life, for students from kindergarten to 12th grade, the Dubai Health Authority has adopted a clear policy and a set of initiatives to support school health in private schools in Dubai. This includes dental and oral health initiatives.

The DHA has expanded its dental health programmes to 73 schools with a total of 39,871 students in the academic year 2022/2023 as compared to 24,145 students in the academic year 2021/2022.