Dark Thriller Sheds Light On Abuse

(MENAFN- Pressat) A ground-breaking play that lifts the lid on domestic abuse is set to take the stage across Lancashire this March.

Produced by Preston's Certain Curtain Theatre Company , a professional Company, renowned for tackling sensitive and controversial subjects. 'LADY IN RED' tells the story of 'Rose' - a woman struggling to break the chains of 'love.'

"Yes, It's a hard-hitting subject." says co-writer John Woudberg "But it's also a compelling drama in its own right. It has tension, humour and a gritty yet beautiful language. People are saying 'LADY IN RED' is an experience they will never forget. Theatre should tackle the darker side of life - it's not all 'Cats' and teacups - it's raw and beautiful - it's real and its relevant"

Lady In Red - combines superb dialogue, a compelling plot, inspired performance and evocative colours to create an unforgettable experience - a journey through one woman's attempts to leave an abusive relationship.



"Domestic abuse is something we all need to understand if we want to create real change. If you have three female friends – statistically one of them will experience domestic abuse” – says actor Claire Moore,“Our play helps the audience answer the 'Why doesn't she just leave?' question and gives them a chance to find out what really goes on behind closed doors. I believe theatre can challenge AND entertain its audiences – it gives us a chance to experience other people's lives – LADY IN RED is no different."

Researched by talking to survivors 'LADY IN RED' will be performed at



The Artz Centre, Hartland, Skelmersdale Thurs 7th March - 7pm Free Tickets can be booked HE E

The New Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston Wed 13th March 7.30pm - Free tickets can be booked HERE Thornton Little Theatre, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys Wed 20th March 7.30pm Free tickets can be booked HERE

Tickets are free thanks to the support of a crowdfund campaign on Spacehive, The Lancashire Police Crime Commissioner and Lancashire County Council.

New dates in Burnley and Chorley to be announced soon - see Certain Curtain's website for updates