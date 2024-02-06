Two Labourers From Bihar Buried Alive In Shimla Landslide

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Feb 6 (IANS) Two labourers from Bihar were killed and a few others were injured on Tuesday in a landslide at Ashwani Khud on the outskirts of Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, police said.

The deceased, Rakesh (31) and Rajesh (40) were sleeping in makeshift huts near a stone crusher at the time of the landslide and were buried alive.

The bodies have been pulled out from the debris and sent for post-mortem.

Shimla's Deputy Commissioner, Anupam Kashyap, visited the spot and took stock of the relief and rescue operations.

The injured have been sent to hospital.

--IANS

vg/rad