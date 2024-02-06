Bihar Police Books SHO Over Rape Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) Bihar Police has booked a Station House Officer (SHO) over rape charges against his own colleague under relevant IPC sections of SC ST Act.

The accused SHO has been identified as Sudama Singh and the complaint against him was filed by a sub-inspector rank officer.

The victim officer has alleged that she was raped by Sudama when both of them were posted at Jakkanpur police station in Patna, last year.

As per the complaint, Sudama Singh used to ask the victim to come to his residence for official works. When she went to his house one day, Singh offered tea mixed with sedatives. After consuming the tea, she fell unconscious and the accused raped her and also made a nude video.

On the basis of the video, Sudama Singh allegedly blackmailed her and forced her for sexual advances. He raped her several times and also threatened to upload the video on the social media if she narrate it to anyone.

The accused also forced her to undergo an abortion after she became pregnant in September, last year.

On Monday, after going through the trauma for nearly a year, the victim officer filed a complaint in SC ST police station of Patna.

Sudama Singh was recently transferred to another district.

Bharat Soni, City SP of Patna district (East) said that an FIR has been registered against Sudama Singh in SC ST police station.

He said that the case is under investigation.

“We have registered an FIR Number under IPC sections of 376, 313 SC ST acts against Sudama Singh. The matter is under investigation and will take action,” Soni said.

