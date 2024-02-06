Turkiye Marks 1St Anniversary Of Devastating Quakes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Usama Al-Saeed

ANKARA, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Turkiye continues, one year after the destructive wave of quakes that struck the south leaving more than 50,000 deaths, continues to remedy impact of the disaster and aid citizens who lost homes and properties.

South Turkiye witnessed, on February 6, 2023, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake, followed with a magnitude 7.6 quake and hundreds of violent tremors.

Marking the first anniversary of the catastrophe, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to continue rebuilding the afflicted regions and secure home for every citizen who lost his residence in the quakes.

Expressing consolations to the victims' families, Erdogan said that such a huge catastrophe constitutes a challenge and test peoples' goodwill and strength.

He affirmed the government commitment to honor the pledges it had made in the aftermath of the quake to aid the victims and rebuild the ravaged regions.

The quakes had devastated 124 regions, 6,929 villages, demolished houses and properties for 14 million people. Rescue teams from 93 countries had scrambled to secure aid to the afflicted regions.

The provinces that witnessed wide scale destruction and damage were Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmania, Gaziantep, Kilis, Adana, Malatya and Elazig. Damage happened on a 120,000 square meter plot of land, 53,537 people perished and 107,213 others suffered injuries.

The government had declared three days of mourning, as many government and private institutions scrambled to secure necessities to the stricken regions.

Number of rescue sites amounted to 38,901, where personnel sifted for long hours into heaps of rubble and twisted metal for possible survivors trapped underneath the wreckage. Up to 650,000 personnel were involved in the rescue operations and 215,224 pre-fabricated residential units were hurriedly erected to house the homeless.

Throughout the past year, housing was secured for the victims at a cost of 14.453 billion liras (one USD equals 30 Turkish liras). In total, the value of aid given for the demolished regions had amounted to 106 billion liras.

For its side, the State of Kuwait raised USD 42.6 million's worth of donations within six hours after the occurrence of the disaster, in line with directions by the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince, at the time, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Total value of the Kuwaiti donations exceeded KD 13 million (USD 42.5 million) from 65,000 donors.

The Kuwaiti relief campaign that kick-started via calls on Kuwait Television involved various government departments.

Destruction and damage were reported in 6.227 residential units and the relief operations had proceeded for months. The Turkish government had begun building 307,000 housing units in the cities and towns struck by the quakes. (end)

