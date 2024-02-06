(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Moca Foundation, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announces plans to list $MOCA token

Moca Foundation, a leading blockchain and Web3 decentralized finance (Defi) platform, and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is pleased to announce its plans to list its native $MOCA token.

The listing of the $MOCA token will provide investors and users with increased accessibility and liquidity, further establishing Moca Foundation as a key player in the decentralized finance space. The $MOCA token will be listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing for greater exposure and ease of use for existing and potential users.

"Moca Foundation is committed to expanding accessibility and utility for our native token, and the listing of $MOCA is a significant step towards achieving this goal," said a spokesperson for the company. "As we continue to drive innovation in the Web3 and Defi space, the listing of $MOCA will provide greater opportunities for investors and users to engage with our platform and ecosystem."

The $MOCA token has seen significant growth and demand since its launch, and the listing on major exchanges will further enhance its position in the market. Moca Foundation is confident that the listing will attract a wider audience and bring greater visibility to its innovative solutions and products.

About Moca Foundation

Moca Foundation is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and a leading blockchain and Web3 decentralized finance (Defi) platform. The platform offers a range of innovative solutions and products, including decentralized applications, financial instruments, and governance solutions. Moca Foundation is dedicated to driving innovation and accessibility within the Web3 and Defi space and is committed to providing users with enhanced opportunities to engage with the blockchain ecosystem.

