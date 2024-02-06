First Omani To Be A Professional Singer

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Safa Shax is a worldwide known singer, and author. She started writing when she was a little girl, and is now one of the Grammy's members. She's within the top thirty percent of singers worldwide, but the first one in Oman. Safa writes her lyrics and sings her songs. She's the first Omani to get interest from foreign companies about her skills, and talents.

Safa's will be submitted to the Grammys this year by July, and hopefully, she can be nominated for an award or more. She's also discussed submitting her songs to other awards, and she's expected to gain more recognition worldwide.

Every song she made, was a hit song. But she still waits for that Billboard number-one song. A lot of people shared her songs on social media in a year. She started making songs in December 2022 and started getting recognized as the days go. She released a few songs every month and made good connections with her fanbase.

Safa Shax has yet to achieve so many things in the world, and we're eagerly waiting for her next era.

Safa Shax started her company Clivia Cosmetics in 2013 and made a huge impact in her city while selling door-to-door. Her brand started from her laptop and continued to be the best brand in her country. People always recommend her brand to their families and friends. But she's never satisfied with her products, so she did major research for the next decade to bring this newness into her brand.

Her latest product Spray Highlighter is one of a kind, and people are obsessed with her newest product. She has a website and has served many happy customers online and offline.

The spray bottle has a glimmering gold top, with a transparent body. She also shared on her social media to spread awareness about her brand. She's open to every collaboration she gets. Safa Shax partnered with Harib Shaqsy As a CEO to run this establishment together.

