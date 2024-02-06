Pixel World Coin (PWC) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Pixel World Coin (PWC) on February 6, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PWC/USDT trading pair, which went live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.







PWC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Pixel World Coin (PWC) serves as a crucial governance token within the Pixel Universe ecosystem, linking the dynamic Battle Royale shooting game to external systems, maintaining its value with a fixed supply, and enabling player engagement through staking, investing, and governance, thereby fostering a player-driven economy and contributing to the governance and expansion of the Pixel universe within the evolving Web3 gamefi landscape.

Introducing Pixel World Coin: The Backbone of Web3 Gamefi Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Pixel World Coin (PWC), an integral component of the Pixel Universe ecosystem, designed to function as the governance token across the expansive Pixel Universe. PWC stands at the forefront of bridging the gap between traditional gaming experiences and the innovative potential of blockchain technology. By introducing PWC, Pixel Battle aims to offer a decentralized platform where players not only engage in dynamic gameplay but also partake in the governance and strategic direction of the game's development. This approach empowers the community, allowing players, investors, and enthusiasts to have a say in the evolution of the game and its ecosystem.

The utility of PWC extends beyond mere governance; it is a versatile utility token that enhances the gaming experience by enabling transactions, staking, and participation in exclusive community events. Players can use PWC to purchase in-game assets, access special game modes, and contribute to the game's economy. The fixed supply of PWC ensures scarcity and potential value appreciation.

The introduction of PWC is a testament to Pixel Battle's commitment to integrating Web3 technologies into the gamefi world. By leveraging the ERC-20 standard on the Polygon blockchain, PWC facilitates secure, transparent, and efficient transactions within the game and across the broader Pixel Universe. This seamless integration encourages a fluid exchange of value. The governance aspect of PWC allows token holders to propose, vote on, and implement changes within the game, fostering a collaborative and evolving platform.

Looking towards the future, PWC is set to play a pivotal role in the expansion and sustainability of the Pixel Universe. As the ecosystem grows, PWC holders may benefit from increased utility, participation opportunities, and a stake in the game's success. The Pixel Battle team envisions a vibrant community where PWC acts as the cornerstone of a decentralized gaming economy, heralding a new era of player empowerment and engagement. Through PWC, Pixel Battle is not just a game; it's a participatory gamefi platform where the boundaries of gaming, governance, and community engagement blur to create a truly immersive and interactive experience.

About PWC Token

Based on POLYGON, PWC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The PWC token distribution includes Seed (4%), Marketing (6%), Treasury (25%), Early Investor (15%), Team (20%), DAO Reserve (10%), Private (10%), Public (5%), and Advisory (5%). PWC token is made its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 6, 2024. Investors who are interested in PWC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange.

