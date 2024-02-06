Lbank Exchange Will List Bit Of Mind (BOM) On February 7, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Bit of Mind (BOM) on February 7, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the BOM/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.







Bit of Mind (BOM) transforms mental health care by leveraging AI and blockchain to enhance accessibility and personalization, offering features like mood tracking and meditation, while prioritizing data privacy and supporting professionals with its Wellness Hub and CareFund.

Introducing Bit of Mind: Revolutionizing Mental Wellness with AI and Blockchain

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Bit of Mind (BOM), representing a groundbreaking venture in the mental healthcare domain, uniquely tailored for the crypto community. Positioned at the intersection of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI), BOM seeks to address the specific challenges faced in this space, including privacy concerns, stigma, and the need for secure, efficient online mental health solutions. By leveraging these advanced technologies, BOM offers a range of innovative services aimed at promoting mental well-being. These services include journaling, mood tracking, and AI-generated personalized insights, all integrated within a secure, blockchain-based platform that ensures the privacy and confidentiality of user data.

At the core of BOM's offerings is its sophisticated AI system, designed to provide in-depth analysis of users' journal entries and mood patterns. This system enables the generation of bespoke meditation soundtracks and personalized mental health recommendations, enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, BOM incorporates various self-assessment tests, such as DASS, MDQ, and AUDIT, encouraging monthly participation with token incentives. This multifaceted approach not only aids in self-reflection and awareness but also fosters a proactive stance towards mental health.

Beyond its digital offerings, BOM introduces a unique metaverse experience, offering immersive therapy sessions in virtual environments like serene beaches or lush forests. This novel approach aims to enhance the effectiveness and engagement of therapy, breaking traditional barriers in mental healthcare delivery. Furthermore, BOM extends its impact through the BOM Wellness Hub, a center dedicated to the education and professional development of wellness coaches and therapists. This initiative ensures a continual supply of skilled professionals, thereby enhancing the quality of care available to users.

BOM's vision is underpinned by a strategic expansion of its ecosystem, incorporating both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models while bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 paradigms. The platform's tokenomics involve two distinct tokens - BOM tokens for accessing services and KSTA coins for governance and ecosystem expansion. This approach not only facilitates a comprehensive mental health care experience but also fosters community involvement and sustainable growth. With its innovative use of technology and a commitment to user-centric care, BOM is poised to revolutionize mental health care in the crypto space.

About BOM Token

The BOM token is a central element of the "A Bit of Mind, A Lot of Me" (BOM) ecosystem, a revolutionary mental healthcare platform designed for the crypto community. Functioning as an incentive token within the BOM framework, it allows users to access an array of mental health services offered by the platform. This includes personalized AI-driven features like journaling, mood tracking, meditation soundtracks, and self-assessment tests. The tokenomic design of BOM tokens is geared towards incentivizing user participation and engagement, compensating them for their commitment to mental well-being and self-care activities. As an integral part of BOM's innovative approach to mental healthcare, these tokens not only facilitate access to valuable services but also enhance the overall user experience, embedding a sense of achievement and progress in their mental health journey.

Based on KSTA, BOM has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000). The BOM token distribution includes 2% for advisors, 15% for the team, 11% for strategic partners, 1% for airdrop, 9% for marketing, 5% for the seed round, 17% for public sales, and 40% allocated for incentives. The KSTA-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 7, 2024. Investors who are interested in BOM can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

BOM Partnership

In a groundbreaking move towards revolutionizing Web3 mental health care, Bit of Mind (BOM) recently announced a strategic partnership with NESTYLE, a renowned leader in AI innovation. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for both entities as they join forces to explore unprecedented advancements in the intersection of AI technology and the Web3 ecosystem. BOM, recognized for its innovative mental health solutions powered by artificial intelligence, is set to harness NESTYLE's cutting-edge technologies to elevate the precision and effectiveness of its offerings.

Jason, Chief Marketing Officer of BOM, expresses excitement about the partnership, highlighting the game-changing potential it holds. With NESTYLE's impressive reputation in the AI industry, rooted in the KAIST AI Research Lab, and a history of successful projects, the partnership reinforces BOM's commitment to delivering cutting-edge mental health solutions within the Web3 framework. Beyond advancing AI technology, the collaboration aims to contribute to the expansion of the Web3 ecosystem, positioning both companies as pioneers in decentralized and user-centric frameworks. This strategic partnership is poised to shape the future of mental health care within the broader context of Web3 innovations, emphasizing a shared vision for growth and impact in vibrant markets such as Korea's crypto sector.

