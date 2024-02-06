(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - AI is the most revolutionary technology on the market today. Deciding your next step carefully will be key - those that fall behind run the risk of being left in the dust. As Rose Hall, SVP Head of Innovation, AXA XL puts it - "As a society, we must take a mindful and responsible approach in wielding this extremely powerful tool".

To help you navigate this dynamic field, we asked 700+ insurance companies where they are investing in AI, what the key blockers are, and how successful it's been - so you can benchmark your strategy against insurance-specific examples.

Download the report here: The Future of AI in Insurance

Featuring exclusive insights and commentary from industry-leading experts:



Pentti Tofte, Staff SVP, Head of Data Analytics, FM Global

Erin Culek, Head of Strategy & Corporate Development, Guardian

Russell Page, Chief Technology Officer, Hagerty

Joe Emison, Chief Technology Officer, Branch Insurance

Francisco Diazluna, Chief Information Officer, Producers National

Patrick Gallic, VP of Business Innovation, Tokio Marine HCC

Rose Hall, SVP Head of Innovation, AXA XL

Kevin Horwitz, VP, Innovation, RLI Insurance

Bill Wilkins, VP, Chief Risk & Analytics Officer, Safety National Casualty Corporation

Wendy Crosley, Global Director of Underwriting Automation & Transformation, WTW

Bipin Chadha, VP Data Science, CSAA IG Souvik Das, CTO, Clearwater Analytics

Providing you with the insights needed to make informed investment decisions, including:



What percentage of insurers are currently investing in AI?

What are the prominent blockers for AI investment?

What areas are AI being applied to, and to what effect? (Spoiler alert: More than half of respondents ranked AI as either difficult or very difficult to implement) Has AI proved a worthwhile investment for companies so far?

Download the full report to find out more about the direction leading carriers are taking with AI, and where you should focus if you wish to harness the power of this technology.

Click here to view the report: The Future of AI in Insurance

Best wishes,

Alex

Alexandra Wilson

Senior Project Director, Insurance

...

Reuters Events







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Reuters Events