Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Highlights Legacy Of Kyrgyz Writer

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has hosted a literary
evening for the People's Writer, playwright, statesman, and public
figure of Kyrgyzstan, Kairat Imanaliev.
The main goal of the event was to familiarise the Azerbaijani
intelligentsia and youth with the creativity of the modern Kyrgyz
writer, as well as strengthen friendly bridges in the Turkic world.
Addressing the event, the President of the Turkic Culture and
Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, noted the further expansion
of the organization's cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic in
recent years.
Aktoty Raimkulova stressed the importance of the participation
of Azerbaijani literary and cultural figures, as well as youth, in
the event dedicated to the representative of modern Kyrgyz
literature, Kairat Imanaliev.
The president of the foundation emphasised that holding such
events serves to bring the intelligence of the Turkic states
together as well as to preserve and transfer from generation to
generation the values inherited from the ancestors.
Renown writer, statesman, and public figure of Kyrgyzstan,
Kairat Imanaliev, noted the historical and spiritual closeness of
the Turkic peoples.
He underlined the words of the national leader of the
Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, on the 1000th anniversary of the
epic "Manas," the spiritual pride of the Kyrgyz people.
Stressing that the memory of Heydar Aliyev is always honoured
with great respect by the Kyrgyz people, K. Imanaliyev spoke about
the solemn celebration last year of the 100th anniversary of the
National Leader in Kyrgyzstan.
Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov outlined the significance
of preserving the common historical and cultural heritage of the
Turkic peoples in the modern era. He emphasised that holding such
events contributes to the further strengthening of literary and
cultural exchange in the Turkic world.
The Chairman of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union, Anar Rzayev,
said that the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples have a common culture,
ancient history, traditions, language and folklore. He noted that
the field of literature plays an important role in increasing the
integration process of the Turkic peoples.
In their remarks, Expert of the Committee on Culture of the
Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), acclaimed writer and
publicist Akbar Goshali, Secretary of the Department of
International Relations of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union Salim
Babullaoglu, and famous scientist, poet, and manaschi Adil Jamil
stressed the importance of the active participation of
intelligentsia and youth of the Turkic peoples in the realisation
of the material and spiritual values of the Turkic world.
The event was followed by a video presentation about Kairat
Imanaliev and the artistic part.
Actors of the Baku Municipal Theatre, including Honoured Artist
of Azerbaijan Husniyya Murvatova, well-known actor Tural Ahmad, as
well as the representative of the Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation, young writer Vafa Murshudlu, performed excerpts from
the works of the national writer of Kyrgyzstan, Kairat
Imanaliev.
The event was also attended by figures in literature, culture,
and science, turkologists, students of Baku State University, as
well as representatives of the media.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
