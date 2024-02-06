Azerbaijani And Turkish Ambassadors To Belarus Discuss Issues Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani and Turkish Ambassadors to Belarus, Maharram Aliyev
and Cem Işık, discussed allied relations and close cooperation
between the embassies, according to the "X" account of the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus, Azernews reports.
It is reported that the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to
Belarus, Cem Işık, visited Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus,
Magerram Aliyev.
"At the meeting, brotherhood and alliance relations between
Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as close cooperation between the
embassies, were discussed."
