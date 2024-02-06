Observers From 89 Countries To Monitor Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan: CEC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir
Panahov received the delegation led by the Secretary General of the
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Zhang Ming, who is paying
a visit to Azerbaijan to monitor the extraordinary presidential
elections in the Azerbaijani Republic to be held on February 7,
2024, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.
The Chairman of the CEC gave detailed information to the guests
about the candidates who will compete in the elections, as well as
the number of voters and established polling stations in
Azerbaijan, and the conditions created for voters and
observers.
Panahov pointed out that the elections will be held in our
liberated territories for the first time. He noted that more than
22,000 voters will vote in the 26 polling stations created in those
areas. Also, three organisations applied to conduct an "exit poll"
in the elections, one of them is the Oracle Advisory Group
organisation of the USA.
He said that all opportunities have been created for voters, and
web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations. On the
day of the election, it will be possible to follow the process at
those polling stations online.
The Chairman added that 790 international observers,
representing 72 international organisations, have been accredited
to monitor the election process, and they are citizens of 89
countries.
