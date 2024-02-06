               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Representatives Of Turkish Organisations And OSCE PA Visit Turkish Embassy In Azerbaijan


2/6/2024 6:09:56 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Representatives of Turkish organisations and the OSCE PA, who will observe the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, visited the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, says Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagci, Azernews reports.

According to him, the Turkish Embassy was visited by deputies of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkish States (TURKPA), the OSCE PA, and the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, who will participate in the presidential election as observers.

"We provided information about bilateral relations and the work done," he emphasised.

