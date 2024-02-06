Representatives Of Turkish Organisations And OSCE PA Visit Turkish Embassy In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Representatives of Turkish organisations and the OSCE PA, who
will observe the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7, visited the Turkish Embassy in
Azerbaijan, says Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagci, Azernews reports.
According to him, the Turkish Embassy was visited by deputies of
the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), the Parliamentary
Assembly of Turkish States (TURKPA), the OSCE PA, and the
Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, who will participate in the
presidential election as observers.
"We provided information about bilateral relations and the work
done," he emphasised.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107815177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.