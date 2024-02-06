Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 390,580

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 390,580 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 6, 2024, including 1020 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,365 enemy tanks (+17 in the past day), 11,857 armored combat vehicles (+35), 9,367 artillery systems (+18), 979 multiple launch rocket systems, 665 air defense systems (+1), 332 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 7,173 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,848 cruise missiles, 24 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,453 motor vehicles (+41), and 1,496 special equipment units (+10).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.