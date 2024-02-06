Russian Strike Kills Infant In Kharkiv Region, Bringing Children Death Toll To 523 Since War-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces have already killed 523 Ukrainian children and left another 1,217 injured.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"A total of 1,740 children were affected across Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of February 6, 2024, as per official reports from juvenile prosecutors, 523 children have been killed and 1,217 have been injured," the statement reads.

The data are not final as authorities are verifying reports coming from hostility zones, temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The largest numbers of affected children were reported in the regions of Donetsk (508), Kharkiv (328), Kherson (146), Kyiv (130), Dnipropetrovsk (111), Mykolaiv (101), Zaporizhzhia (100), Chernihiv (72), and Luhansk (67).

On February 6, a two-month-old infant was killed as a result of a Russian strike in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three women were also injured in the Russian attack involving S-300 missiles.