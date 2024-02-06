Josep Borrell Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on February 6.
Borrell's special adviser, diplomat Zaki Laidi , also arrived in the Ukrainian capital, according to the official's posting on X, which showed an Ukrzaliznytsia train, Ukrinform reports. Read also:
As reported, last month EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced a visit to Ukraine in early February during a press conference following the EU foreign ministerial to reaffirm continued military and security support from the EU.
