Josep Borrell Arrives In Kyiv

EU High Representative Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on February 6.

Borrell's special adviser, diplomat Zaki Laidi , also arrived in the Ukrainian capital, according to the official's posting on X, which showed an Ukrzaliznytsia train, Ukrinform reports.

As reported, last month EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced a visit to Ukraine in early February during a press conference following the EU foreign ministerial to reaffirm continued military and security support from the EU.