Russia's Spy Network Exposed, Involving Former Ukrainian Intel Operatives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine neutralized a powerful HUMINT network run by the FSB, which was involved in gathering highly sensitive classified data, including on the protection system at nuclear power plants, exact positioning of coastline fortifications in Odesa region, and supply routes for international military assistance.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

As a result of a multi-stage special operation, five Russian assets were detained in different regions.

Among them are former operatives with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Foreign Intelligence Service, and a regional office of the SBU.

It is believed a single FSB handler, based in occupied Crimea, supervised the whole team.

The spy group was tasked with gathering and transferring intelligence on Ukraine's Defense Forces and strategic energy infrastructure facilities.

According to investigation, the former Foreign Intelligence Service operative who was part of the scheme had been recruited by the FSB prior to the full-scale invasion, while he was still in active service.

Since then, he had been collecting information on the locations of military bases, and after the Feb 24 invasion – about the supply routes for foreign weapons systems arriving in Ukraine.

Also, the Russian asset would pass on to the FSB classified data on the protection systems at the Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs.

As part of his clandestine activities, he never sent information to his handler over the phone, opting for an passing reports through an accomplice who would travel abroad as a volunteer and personally report to the handler.

The former intelligence operative transmitted particularly sensitive information on a flash drive through smugglers based in the areas close to the border.

Another Russian asset, who previously served in the GUR defense intelligence, handed over to the Russians personal data of Ukrainian defenders.

An SBU employee had been gathering intelligence on fortifications along the Odesa region's coastline.

According to the investigation, the FSB successfully recruited assets for the spy ring, including by employing threats to kill their families. Besides, for each mission completed, the perpetrators received rewards.

Five suspects were charged under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

An investigation is underway to hold all enemy accomplices accountable.

The raid to expose the ring was carried out with the assistance of the internal security units from the Foreign Intelligence Service, Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, and the SBU, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

