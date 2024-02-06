Russian Forces Drop Explosives From Drone Near Humanitarian HQ In Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone near the humanitarian headquarters in Beryslav, Kherson region.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Beryslav was again attacked by Russian drones. The occupation forces dropped explosives from a drone three times near the humanitarian headquarters," the post reads.

It is noted that the shelling injured a 55-year-old woman who sustained an explosive trauma, injuries to her arms and legs. The victim was hospitalized in moderate condition.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy shelled Kherson region 16 times with artillery, mortars, tanks, MLRS and UAVs in the past day, killing five civilians and injuring another one.