Omega Seiki Has Partnered With Attero For EV Battery Reuse Life Cycle Management.

New Delhi, 6th February 2024: In a landmark move for both the electric vehicle (EV) sector and e-waste management, Omega Seiki Private Limited (OSPL), a prominent figure in the electric vehicle industry, and Attero, a distinguished leader in e-waste management and lithium-ion battery recycling, have signed an MoU that marks a significant leap for the electric vehicle sector and lithium-ion battery recycling. With over 10,000 electric vehicles already deployed by Omega Seiki, Attero will play a key role in repurposing their batteries for energy storage, aligning with the shared devotion of both entities to address the complete lifecycle of EV components and ensure responsible EV battery solutions. Omega Seiki plans to deploy EV batteries totalling over 1 GWH in the next 5 years, accompanied by a collective target with Attero to recycle over 100 MWh of batteries in the next 3-4 years, emphasizing their dedication to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.



Attero's cutting-edge facility has a formidable capacity to process 1,45,000 metric tons of E-Waste and 11,000 metric tons of Battery Waste annually which it plans to scale up to 15000 metric tonnes by February 2024. This robust capacity is a crucial element in tackling the environmental challenges associated with the escalating production and disposal of electric vehicle components. With more than 45 granted global patents, and over 200 applied for Attero is a pioneer in li-ion battery recycling and sustainable e-waste management.



OSPL recognizes the pivotal role it plays in shaping sustainable practices. With a focused approach, the company has converted all its plants into green energy solar-powered facilities, ensuring that energy consumption aligns with the principles of Net Zero. OSPL's commitment extends beyond its own operations, urging suppliers to embrace sustainable practices. OSPL ensures the recycling of 100% of its waste, recognizing the pivotal role of waste management in fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly future.



Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Private Limited, emphasized the strategic imperative of this collaboration, stating, "In the pursuit of excellence and sustainability, waste management holds a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of Omega Seiki Private Limited. Through our collaboration with Attero, we reaffirm our dedication to environmental stewardship, aiming not only to propel advancements in EV technology but also to set industry benchmarks in conscientious battery waste management."



This strategic alliance between OSPL and Attero extends beyond India, encompassing the ASEAN and African regions. They aspire to contribute to a cleaner and greener future globally, setting new standards for sustainable practices and conscientious e-waste management in the electric vehicle sector.



Mr. Nitin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Attero, expressed his confidence in this partnership, stating, "With EV production on the rise, it is becoming critical for India to have a sustainable approach to recycling lithium-ion batteries. The improper disposal of Li-ion battery recycling is not only an environmental threat but also a wasted opportunity to extract rare materials. At Attero, we extract battery grade metals like cobalt, lithium carbonate, graphite etc with 98% efficiency utilising our innovative, globally patented, and world-class technology, contributing to the carbon-positive circular economy. We are excited to collaborate with Omega Seiki, and we believe that this partnership will play a significant role in shaping battery recycling in the future and fostering a more environmentally conscious and sustainable society."



The collaboration between Omega Seiki Private Limited and Attero marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of sustainable practices within the electric vehicle industry. By combining their strengths in technology and lithium-ion battery recycling, both companies are poised to make a meaningful contribution to global environmental challenges.

