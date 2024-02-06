Hyundai I20 Sportz (O) Launched: Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Luxe Armrest For Enhanced Driving Comfort!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyundai's i20 Sportz (O) elevates the hatchback experience with a sunroof, wireless charging, and luxury upgrades, enriching driving pleasure.



Key Highlights



- Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) launched.

- Rs. 35,000 over Sportz.

- Sunroof, wireless charging, padded leatherette armrest.

- Unchanged 1.2L petrol engine.

- Competes with Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz.



In a bid to further elevate the appeal of its popular i20 model in the competitive premium hatchback segment, Hyundai has introduced the new i20 Sportz (O) variant. Building upon the success of the Sportz trim, this upgraded version comes with a host of additional features designed to meet the evolving demands of Indian car buyers.



Positioning and Pricing

The Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) variant takes its place in the lineup above the Sportz and below the Asta trims. Priced at Rs. 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single-tone color option, enthusiasts looking for a dual-tone paint scheme will need to add an extra Rs. 15,000, bringing the total to Rs. 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the increase in cost, the additional equipment justifies the premium, making the Sportz (O) an enticing option for those seeking enhanced features.



Notable Upgrades

The Sportz (O) distinguishes itself with notable upgrades over the Sportz trim. The most eye-catching addition is the electrically operated single-pane sunroof, providing a touch of sophistication and an open-air driving experience. Further enhancing convenience, the Sportz (O) incorporates a wireless charging pad with active cooling, catering to the tech-savvy needs of modern car users.



Enhanced Cabin Experience

Inside the cabin, Hyundai has addressed comfort and aesthetics with the introduction of a padded armrest at the doors. This thoughtful upgrade replaces the hard plastics found in the Sportz trim, offering a more luxurious feel. The armrest, covered in leatherette material, adds a touch of elegance and contributes to an improved overall driving experience.



Unchanged Powertrain

Under the hood, the i20 Sportz (O) retains the reliable 1.2L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine. Generating 82 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of peak torque, this engine delivers a smooth and refined driving experience. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), providing a range of choices for different driving preferences.



Strengths of the i20

The Hyundai i20 continues to impress with its premium aesthetics, well-designed interiors, and an array of features. Notable highlights include a spacious 10 touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, and ample rear occupant and cargo space.



Looking Ahead

While the i20 remains a popular choice in the premium hatchback segment, Hyundai's lineup also includes a sportier variant ï¿1⁄2 the i20 N Line. Powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, the N Line caters to those seeking a more spirited driving experience. Competing with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and Tata Altroz, the Hyundai i20 continues to hold its ground in this fiercely contested market.



Verdict

The launch of the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) variant enhances the brand's commitment to delivering value-packed vehicles, meeting the diverse needs of Indian car enthusiasts.

