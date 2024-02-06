In-Med Launches Neuroshield CT To Help Reduce Mortality Rates In Neurotrauma

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, February 6, 2024: In-Med AI announces the launch of their new product, "Neuroshield CT TBI." Neuroshield CT is an AI based neurotrauma screening and quantification tool. Grounded in robust research and built on extensive imaging data, NeuroShield CT will aid neuro-critical teams in identifying and quantifying pathologies related to Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) cases. Leveraging AI, NeuroShield CT automates manual image processing, ensuring accurate results on a timely basis. This state-of-the-art technology empowers radiologists, neurologists, and neurosurgeons with accurate data, facilitating rapid, informed decision-making around workflow prioritization, acute triage management, and developing effective treatment plans in the case of neurotrauma. TBI is the primary cause of hospitalization, disability, and post-injury mortality worldwide, often referred to as a "silent epidemic".



Globally between 64 and 74 million people experience traumatic brain injuries (TBI) every year. According to the Indian Head Injury Foundation (IHIF), India leads the world in brain injury rates, with one in six TBI patients succumbing to their injuries. Early diagnosis is crucial, as 50% of associated mortalities occur within the first 24 hours.



Serving as a decision support tool, Neuroshield CT promptly alerts neurologists to the presence of critical pathologies, offering quantifiable insights. NeuroShield CT provides crucial information, arming neurologists with the knowledge necessary for targeted interventions and improved patient outcomes. This tool is particularly essential for early intervention, a necessity during the "Golden Hour," a critical post-trauma period. The software automatically detects and quantifies bleed (Intracranial Haemorrhage), Fracture, and Midline Shift, and Fracture.



The product is integrated seamlessly into the clinical and radiology workflow and efficiently prioritizes critical cases that require immediate attention. The reports are sent via the radiology information system, email, and phone to the concerned decision makers. Further, radiologists are a scarce resource across the world and face a great deal of burnout due to the workload. AI assisted automated tools can help in reducing the overload and reduce their burnout while helping the clinical teams focus their energies on the most critical cases in a timely fashion.



The algorithm's development and training utilized data acquired through collaboration with world-class hospitals. This partnership proved highly beneficial, allowing engagement in collaborative research alongside expert doctors and neurosurgeons.



Dr. Deepak Agrawal, Professor Neurosurgery, AIIMS Trauma Centre, New Delhi, said, "We are delighted to partner with In-Med prognostics in developing a solution for automatic reading of Head CTs in traumatic brain injuries. Using this solution, patients can be automatically triaged for review by a neurosurgeon and patients with normal scans can be discharged without intervention of Radiologists or Neurosurgeons. This is a distinctive technology with the potential to transform emergency care across the world."



Dr. Latha Poonamallee, Founder and CEO of In-Med said, "Every investment we make, every product we launch, and every technology we adopt and develop is guided by our mission to bring affordable, accessible, reliable, and state of the art healthcare tools to everyone everywhere. Towards that end, we pride ourselves in being one of the most capital efficient startups in our space. I am proud of our team that has developed this world-class product and look forward to continuing our trajectory onward."



This new product follows the pathbreaking Neuroshield MRI Volumetry product targeting neurodegenerative conditions like dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Epilepsy. It is currently operational in over 280 sites in India, Africa, and the Middle East and recently received the US FDA 510 clearance for sales in the US market.





About In-Med: Led by Dr. Latha Poonamallee (Founder & CEO), Dr. Allen Curran (Co-Founder), and Dr. Girish Srinivasan (CTO), In-Med is a globally distributed venture with scientific and development talent in the US, EU, and India. In-Med's expertise is in translational research, multi-modal medical data analytics including clinical imaging, and development and deployment of AI/ML algorithms. In-Med is supported by seed funding from Mr. Sriram Natarjan of Molbio Diagnostics, an Indian unicorn. In-Med is supported by seed funding from Mr. Sriram Natarjan of Molbio Diagnostics, an Indian unicorn. In-Med India was founded in 2018 and had announced a Rs 50 lakh Grant from BIRAC in 2019. It was also raised $2 in funding led by Exxora.

