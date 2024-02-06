Kuwaiti Social Conf. Discusses GCC Societies' Struggles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The role of the "Gulf Society towards a changing world" conference would focus the challenges Gulf societies face namely unemployment, demographic changes, and globalization in the Gulf region, said an official on Tuesday.

During the one-day event, Chairman of Board of Directors of Kuwait Social Association Abdullah Al-Radhwan delivered a speech touching on the three major issues to be tackled by the conference.

Unemployment, indicated Al-Radhwan, is considered one of the biggest challenges that Gulf societies face in the terms of economic and social development.

The unemployment rate of the total population was very low because the majority of the workforce were foreigners, compared to the unemployment rate of citizens to the population, which was very high. Clearly showing the depth of the system's structural dysfunction, he added.

Al-Radhwan pointed out that the demography of the region was shifting wherein "we find that citizens represent a small percent of the total population as the majority of the population are foreigners."

Gulf countries should focus on and finding solutions to, like the replacement policy, he affirmed.

He touched on globalization, which raises controversy and multiplicity of opinions.

The concept of globalization is characterized by objectivity and inconsistency between theory and reality, he said, stating, "If we take into consideration that globalization refers to a range of developments that aim to erase borders between the entire world, which is a reality we are currently living in, but the theoretical aspects are quite paradoxical."

The conference included several sessions on topics from a group of academics. (end)

