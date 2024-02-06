China Pledges Measures To Boost Domestic Consumption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- China will introduce a raft of measures to boost domestic consumption this year, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday, such as stimulating purchases of vehicles and household appliances.

"Automobiles, household appliances and home furnishing are the focus of traditional consumption and are closely related to people's lives," Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said at a press conference in Beijing.

Sheng also mentioned how China aims to work on promoting vehicle trade-ins this year due to the great demand among people and the potential for replacement.

Last year, the world's second economy's new car sales exceeded 30 million units for the first time, up 12 percent year on year, while its second-hand car trading volume reached 18.41 million units in 2023, an increase of nearly 15 percent.

Car ownership has reached 340 million in China, ranking first in the world, according to the vice minister.

China will also encourage the renovation of old houses and the replacement of home appliances, as part of a package of measures to bolster domestic demand, Sheng added. (end)

