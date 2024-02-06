Kuwaiti Commerce Min. Forms Cmte To Review Consumer Protection Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Commerce and Industry Minister Abdullah Al-Jouan issued a ministerial decree, Tuesday, forming a three-month committee to review the Consumer Protection Law, its associated regulations, implementation, and challenges.

The ministry announced in a press release that the committee's mission is to identify legislative and executive shortcomings, propose amendments to standard contracts to prevent unfair treatment of consumers, suggest awareness campaigns for consumer rights, ensure the consumer complaint process, and propose any necessary amendments.

The committee is responsible for studying topics referred to it by the minister concerning consumer protection, identifying legislative and executive deficiencies, and proposing amendments, the ministry stated.

The committee may seek assistance from relevant experts and is tasked with submitting reports and recommendations to Al-Jouan for decision-making, it mentioned. (end)

