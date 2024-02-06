Official: Kuwaitis' Living Main Topic In Government's Manifesto

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Improving Kuwaiti citizens' standards of living is a main item in the government manifesto, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Speaking during Tuesday's parliamentary session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji indicated that a copy of the government task plan was officially delivered to the National Assembly's Secretariat General, earlier today.

Minister Al-Mousherji also indicated that the government had requested a month-long grace period to examine parliamentary committees' reports regarding draft laws and bills.

Dawood Marafi, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications, had forwarded the request to enable the government examine the bills at parliamentary committees, in line with article 50 of the NA bylaw. (pickup previous)

