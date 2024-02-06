OIC Calls For Senegal's Developments Discussions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha called on Tuesday Senegalese politicians to address challenges and developments for the sake of their people instead of being trapped never-ending political disagreement.

The OIC added that Taha also, called on for all sides in Senegal to maintain peace, stability and security for their country.

He expressed his solidarity and support with the Senegalese people, recalling at the same time, Senegal's important role within the OIC.

President of Senegal Macky signed a decree abolishing a previous measure that set the date as lawmakers and postponed presidential election due to investigations of two judges who are members of the Constitutional Council questioning their impartiality over the election files. (end)

