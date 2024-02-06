Kuwait Parliament Oks Mps' Letters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly (parliament) approved on Tuesday a number of letters submitted by ministers and MPs and reviewed several others.

The letters touched on a variety of topics involving one sent by former Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Essa Al-Kandari, asking for speeding up a bill on Digital Cooperation Organization's charter.

A letter coming in from a group of deputies, urging the parliamentary environment, food and water committee to look into the Environment Public Authority's alleged recruitment violations, along with air pollution, was given the thumbs up during the debate.

The parliament also passed a document submitted by MP Fahad Al-Masoud requesting the parliamentary education, culture and guidance committee to consider issues pertinent to private universities' postgraduate studies.

Another letter from the parliamentary human rights committee's head MP Mohammad Al-Mutairi on the panel's investigations into allegations that Kuwaiti citizen Turkie Al-Enezi had died of torture at the army's intelligence service, was approved during today's session.

Furthermore, MPs consented to a letter from MP Osama Al-Shaheen asking the parliamentary digitalization, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity panel to weigh ways and means of fighting online bank fraud.

They, further, passed a letter from MP Hamad Al-Mattar calling on the Ministry of Health to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to accelerate bringing in Palestinians injured in Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza for medical treatment in Kuwait.

Earlier in the day, National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun opened the regular session to deliberate items and subjects tabled on the debate's agenda. (pickup previous)

