Omani Amb.: Muscat Looking Forward To Kuwait Amir's Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman is looking forward to the state visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which would further bolster ties, said Omani Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharusi on Tuesday.

In a statement to KUNA, Dr. Al-Kharusi indicated that the visit, which would include a summit meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tareq, was of high significance for both countries especially when one considered it going to take place a few months after His Highness the Amir assumed his post on December 16.

Since modern Oman was established in 1970 under the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the leaders of the two brotherly nations exchanged frequent visits to boost ties on all possible levels, indicated the Ambassador, noting that the current visit of His Highness Sheikh Mishal was part of such great legacy.

The ambassador affirmed that bilateral ties was witnessing a new phase with the launch of Al-Duqm refinery, which began actual production in recent months with a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day.

He added that investment in the project, which also included a petrochemical complex, amounted to USD nine billion, making it one of the most importance ventures amongst GCC countries.

Dr. Al-Kharusi noted that Al-Duqm area itself was one of the most important economic zones in the region at an area of 1,200 square kilometers with a strategic location on the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

The ambassador also said that the two countries were eager to boost ties on all possible domains, commending in this regard, the recent outcome of the ninth session of the Omani-Kuwaiti joint committee meeting, which was held in Muscat last March. (end)

