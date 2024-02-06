Kuwaiti-Based Islamic Medical Org: Aligning AI Usage With Islamic Law Important

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The President of the Kuwait-based Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences (IOMS), Dr. Mohammad Al-Jarallah, stressed on Tuesday the importance of employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in achieving provision of Islamic law.

This came in a workshop opening statement by Dr. Al-Jarallah under the title "Employing AI in improving capabilities of doctors, scholars and preachers to public speaking and media confrontation" with the participation of 70 scholars and preachers.

The workshop was held by the organization in cooperation with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

It aimed to employ the capabilities of AI in achieving purposes that align with Sharia, noting that AI represents the beginning of a new era and indicating that this technology has dangers that one must be cautious of.

Dr. Al-Jarallah pointed out that it also aimed at how to prepare a sermon, write an article or create content using AI and identify the challenges and concerns related to AI.

The workshop targets senior personalities working in the field of Islamic advocacy and preachers in general. (end)

mrf













MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107815137